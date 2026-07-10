Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 9, 2026)

Banaras Hindu University fined for illegal felling of trees

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has imposed a fine of over Rs 2 crore on Banaras Hindu University for illegal felling of 33 trees, including 7 sandalwood trees, according to an affidavit filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) July 7, 2026 .

The UPPCB counsel submitted that the board is levying the environmental compensation and that proceedings concerning this levy would be completed within three months.

In its previous order, the tribunal directed the constitution of a joint committee and called for its report after providing a hearing opportunity. The court concluded that 33 trees, including 7 sandalwood trees, were illegally felled. On August 11, 2025, the NGT directed Banaras Hindu University to plant at least 20 trees for each illegally cut tree.

The university must also pay environmental compensation for the illegal felling, which UPPCB will assess after providing a hearing opportunity within three months. UPPCB was directed to assess and recover the environmental compensation from the university.

The counsel for the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) submitted that the university complied with the direction regarding compensatory plantation, and the DFO verified this fact through a joint committee.

During the site visit on June 29, 2026, the committee found that the university planted about 978 trees of different species in 2025. Of these, 859 trees were found surviving in safe condition.

NGT noted that the DFO's affidavit reveals the university undertook the compensatory plantation as directed by the court. Regarding the disclosure concerning the survival of 859 trees out of the 978 planted, the counsel for the university pointed out that the surviving saplings exceed the plantation required by the tribunal's order.

Concerning the levy of environmental compensation, the UPPCB filed an affidavit on July 6, 2026, stating that the assessment for illegal tree cutting on the BHU campus amounts to Rs 2,65,26,877. The report also stated that further steps for imposing EC are in process.

Illegal resorts in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve Forests

More illegal resorts are present in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve Forests, Erode district, Tamil Nadu other than the 42 resorts / farm houses which have been listed in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and against which action has been taken, the Madras High Court was informed, June 29, 2026 .

Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan stated that if a list of such erring resorts is produced, the court would review it and issue necessary directions. Regarding the action taken against the 42 resorts, authorities were directed to continue enforcement and file a fresh status report with the court.

When the petition was heard on June 29, 2026, the government pleader stated that action had been taken against the 42 resorts. Subsequently, an inspection identified 24 additional illegal resorts / farm houses operating without valid permission. The state has already issued notices but has yet to take further proceedings.

In its previous order, the HC directed authorities to file a status report. Pursuant to that report, on March 17, 2026, the court directed the Tamil Nadu government to take action regarding the 42 resorts listed in the petition.

The status report stated that 42 resorts were operating without a license or permission and action has been taken following the notices issued. The HC permitted the persons against whom action was pursued, to approach the statutory appellate remedy.

J&K PCC pulled up for delay in compensation recovery

Why no complaint against concerned officers has been filed for the indiscriminate garbage and filth dumped by Rajouri Municipal Corporation in the city of Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, NGT asked July 6, 2026 .

Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (J&K PCC) submitted that it has imposed environmental compensation of Rs 545.28 lakh on Municipal Council, Rajouri but the said amount is yet to be realised.

The state, through its secretary of environment, forest and climate change, was directed to file its response as to why "J&K be not directed to deposit amount of Rs 545.28 lakh with J&K PCC immediately for utilisation for remediation of environmental damage caused subject to recovery of the same from Municipal Council, Rajouri by it in due course of time".

J&K PCC was directed to prepare and file plan for utilisation of the fined amount. NGT also expressed its displeasure for non-compliance with the orders passed by the court and directed the authorities to file their response before the next date of hearing, September 7, 2026.

On March 16, 2026, the NGT had directed a joint committee to investigate the matter, file a report suggesting appropriate remedial action and send copies of the report to the concerned authorities for action. Principal Secretary, Urban Development, J&K was directed to specifically mention about compliance of Rule 11 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Deputy Commissioner / District Magistrate, Rajouri was directed to give all requisite details in its reply regarding compliance with with Rule 12 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Municipal Council, Rajouri was directed to specifically mention details regarding compliance with Rule 15(a) to 15 (zl) and also compliance made with directions issued by the NGT (O.A. No. 606/2018, Compliance of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016).

In compliance, the Member Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC), filed a report, and the District Magistrate, Rajouri, filed a report dated May 2, 2026. The District Magistrate, Rajouri, enclosed the report submitted by the Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Rajouri. Despite specific orders, no response has been filed by the Principal Secretary, Urban Development, J&K and Municipal Council, Rajouri before the tribunal.

In the compliance report, the Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate, Rajouri, did not provide requisite details regarding compliance with Rule 12 of the Solid Waste Management Rule, 2016. The Joint Committee had also not submitted its report.