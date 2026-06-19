Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (June 18, 2026)

Waste processing sites set up by J&K in river floodplains

Jammu & Kashmir has established waste processing sites in or around river flood plains without a disaster-resilient design plan. This was clearly visible when the RS Pura processing site was washed away, and the Arnia site was stopped due to flood.

This was stated in the observation note by the Amicus Curiae, May 30, 2026 on the status report / compliance affidavit filed by Jammu & Kashmir on solid and liquid waste management.

Total waste generated is 1,557 TPD. There is a gap of 530 TPD of solid waste (+26.2 TPD of uncollected waste). Total waste processed is 1,027 TPD (66 per cent). Gap between generated and collected / transported is 26.2 TPD. The gap between generated and processed waste is 530 TPD.

The report by Amicus Curiae noted that in some urbal local bodies (ULBs) the gap between generation and processing is shown to be 0, whereas ideally that is not the case. For instance, at Akhnoor, waste generated is 8.8 TPD and waste processed is 7.92, creating a gap of 0.88 TPD. Similarly, Kathua is shown to have no gap, but here the gap is 2.7 TPD.

When it comes to legacy waste, there is a gap of 1,816,118. There is no waste to energy plant in Jammu & Kashmir. The UT has not provided any information on inert and silt and leachate disposal. It becomes an essential data in the case of the UT as the leachate from dumpsites may affect fresh water sources, for instance Bandipora processing plant adjacent to Wular Ramsar wetland. Bandipora generates 15.6 TPD of waste, which is transported to a processing unit adjacent to largest fresh water wetland/ lake Wular Ramsar wetland. This may raise the risk of contamination through leachate, if left unchecked, the report cautioned.

When it comes to liquid waste there is a gap of 323.89 MLD. Sewage treatment plant (STP) installed capacity is 229.0 MLD and STP utilised capacity is 137.06 MLD (59.7 per cent of the installed). Water quality analysis of STP outlet shows that FC is high for both the Jammu division and Kashmir division. With FC count higher in Kashmir division.

Water quality analysis of rivers / streams; water quality analysis of STP inlet; number of stormwater drains used for sewage disposal; number of streams used for sewage disposal; household connections- number of targeted household has been mentioned, but not the entire count. Further, no information has been provided for STP sludge utilisation.

The report also gave suggestions to enhance environmental safeguards, and align implementation with statutory mandates and judicial directions. One suggestion being that the UT should consider preparing a watershed protection plan for fresh water lakes / Ramsar wetland sites such as the Wular Lake and Dal Lake. There must be a complete prohibition on disposal of any solid waste into / around and at the vicinity of water bodies. A similar check should be imposed on the discharge of sewage or mixed effluent into water bodies.

The report also asked Jammu & Kashmir to reconsider stockpiling of RDF in 80 ULBs, such storage might pose an environmental risk (from bulk storage of combustible material). The UT should consider not establishing any STPs and / or waste processing sites / SLF and any I&D infrastructure in close vicinity of a wate body (for instance RS Pura, Arnia, Bandipora).

Encroachments around Kodal Wetland

To ascertain whether any prohibited activity has been undertaken within the Kodal wetland boundary or otherwise in contravention of the provisions of the Wetlands Rules, 2017, the Goa State Wetland Authority would conduct an inspection of the survey holdings, prepare a report and submit it to the NGT.

The entire exercise should be completed within two weeks, stated the report by the Goa State Wetland Authority (GSWA), June 14, 2026 .

The report mentioned that by notification dated January 9, 2025 issued under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, Kodal lake has been notified as a wetland.

The property bearing survey number 113/3 of village Carapur, taluka Bicholim measures a total area of 5,225 square meters. Out of that area, 1,095 square meters falls within the buffer zone of Kodal lake, while 1,270 square meters falls within the zone of influence of Kodal lake.

The property bearing survey number 114 / 3 of Carapur village measures a total area of 2,025 square meters, of which 675 square meters falls within the buffer zone and 225 square meters falls within the zone of influence of Kodal lake.

The grievance in the petition pertains to the construction of a road and drainage gutters within the properties bearing survey numbers 113 / 3 and 114 / 3 of Carapur which are stated to be situated within the notified wetland boundaries of Kodal Lake.

Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 , prohibit the conversion of wetlands for non-wetland uses, including encroachment of any nature within the wetland boundaries. Further, the rule prohibits undertaking any permanent construction, save for boat jetties, within fifty meters of the mean high flood level falling within the wetland boundaries.

The Goa State Wetland Authority received a complaint, December 4, 2025 from Balakrishna B Sawaikar, alleging that illegal mud filling activities were being undertaken in property bearing survey number 114/3 of village Carapur in the vicinity of Kodal lake.

On receipt of the complaint, a site inspection was conducted on December 26, 2025. During the inspection, it was observed that the area where the alleged mud filling activity was carried out falls outside the notified wetland boundary of Kodal lake and is also beyond its zone of influence and buffer zone.

The report stated that substantial portions of properties bearing survey numbers 113 / 3 and 114 / 3 of Carapur lie outside the notified wetland boundary, buffer zone and zone of influence of Kodal Lake. However, some portions of the survey holdings fall within the regulated areas of the wetland.

Camel deaths in Bharuch & oil leakage not linked: ONGC

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in its report to the NGT June 15, 2026 refuted the allegations that its operational activities adversely affected the village environment and the land faced soil degradation due to hazardous crude oil waste dumping in Vagra taluka, Bharuch district, Gujarat.

The application filed by the pastoralists said that 25 Kharai camesl died after drinking water from a water source near ONGC pipeline.

ONGC report said that well number G 51 is an intermittently flowing well and oil is being recovered through application of a gas lift twice a month. At no stage of processing the liquid, any treated or untreated effluent gets discharged into the natural water bodies. The unit oprates as a GGS, which does not fall within the category of industries that generate trade effluent requiring treatment and subsequent discharge into waterbodies. Further, ONGC adopts adequate safeguards to ensure that there is no contamination of surface or groundwater at any stage.

On May 15, 2023 a routine field visit had been undertaken by ONGC operations crew, when leakage was observed from the flowline of G 51 at about 300 meters away from the well site. The line was immediately isolated from both the sides. The well was closed immediately and the line was depressurised from the GGS end and isolated from both the well side and GGS side. Subsequently, the contaminated area had been barricaded.

As there was no approach road to carry out the remedial measures, arrangements were made on May 16, 2023 to create access to the leakage site. On May 17, 2023, the clamping of the leakage point was done. As there was no approach road to the site of contamination, it was not possible for ONGC to carry out the remedial measures on immediate basis. Accordingly, the approach road had to be constructed in order to allow passage for transport of heavy machinery, which were required to carry out remedial measures on the site.

Inspection by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) it was observed that there was crude oil contaminated soil observed due to the leakage in crude oil pipeline located 50 meter away from the ONGC well number 51. One dead camel was found by the GPCB at approximaetly 150 meter distance from crude oil contaminated area and other approximately 20 camels within the vicinity area of 3 kms from the well. Upon the receipt of the GPCB report, that the death of the camel was brought to ONGC's notice and subsequently, ONGC personnel have visited the site to understand the cause of death.

ONGC was directed by GPCB to undertake immediate remedial measures and an interim environmental damage compensation of Rs 50,00,000 had also been levied by the GPCB under Hazardous and Other Wastes Rules, 2016.

On May 27, 2023, during the site visit by ONGC, regarding camel deaths in ONGC operational area, it was observed that the death of the camels in the area and oil leakage appear to be unrelated incidents. The village pond is at a distance of 3.22 kms from the leakage site. On visual inspection of the pond, contamination of water by oil was not observed. Further, it was noted that prominent tyre marks were observed near the location of camel dead bodies, indicating the possibility of bodies been brought in vehicle and placed near well site.

On June 9, 2023, ONGC had deposited Rs 50,00,000 with GPCB and subsequently on June 13, 2023, ONGC had sent compliance report of measures undertaken for restoration of contaminated soil with request to waive off the environment damage compensation of Rs 50 lakhs.

As on June 13, 2023, ONGC had fully complied with the directions of restoration measures issued by the GPCB as well as deposited interim environmental damage compensation of Rs 50 lakhs with GPCB. In Compliance with the directions, ONGC had also submitted report for action taken, quantity of crude oil lifted, contaminated soil lifted and disposal and supporting photographs of remedial measures taken.