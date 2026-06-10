Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (June 8, 2026)

The National Green Tribunal reviewed multiple environmental issues, including arsenic contamination in India’s food chain, flood-level demarcation at Chhatri Talav in Maharashtra, and untreated sewage in Panchkula, Haryana.
Government agencies detailed monitoring, organic farming schemes, hydrological mapping, and new sewage treatment plants, reflecting ongoing efforts to protect public health, wetlands, and urban water bodies.
The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoAFW) has submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) affirming that it consistently monitors contamination of arsenic in the food chain and is committed to taking all necessary steps, in coordination with state governments and other relevant agencies, to safeguard public and environmental health.
The report, filed on , came after the NGT sought a response from Union government authorities on indications of arsenic contamination in food, highlighted in a March 31, 2024 news article. The report mentioned that MoAFW has implemented schemes and policies aimed at mitigating the adverse impacts of environmental contaminants, including arsenic, on the agricultural ecosystem.
Recognising the high water requirement of conventional rice cultivation, which can exacerbate arsenic uptake from contaminated groundwater, the Ministry actively promotes improved practices such as the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) and Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), said the report. These methods not only enhance productivity and conserve natural resources but also significantly reduce reliance on groundwater for irrigation, thereby minimising the primary pathway for arsenic to enter the soil-plant system. During the 2012-24 period, a substantial area of approximately 1.5 million hectares has been brought under SRI/DSR cultivation, replacing conventional transplanted rice, the report said.
Further, the MoAFW is vigorously promoting organic farming across the country through two dedicated schemes: the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) for all states/Union Territories (except northeastern states) and the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER).
Under PKVY, financial assistance of Rs 31,500 per hectare is given to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for organic inputs. Similarly, under MOVCDNER, assistance of Rs 46,500 per hectare is provided over three years of which Rs 32,500 per hectare is for organic inputs, including Rs 15,000 via DBT. This assistance also includes funds for use of organic inputs such as farmyard manure, which aligns with measures put forth by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to improve soil health and reduce arsenic bioavailability, said the report.
Finally, since 2014-15, the MoAFW has been implementing the Soil Health and Fertility Scheme with the objective of promoting balanced and integrated nutrient management based on soil testing. Under this flagship scheme, Soil Health Cards (SHCs) are provided to all farm holdings, which contain crop-wise recommendations for nutrients and fertilisers required for the individual farms. So far, a monumental 25.79 crore Soil Health Cards have been generated and distributed to farmers across the country, empowering them with the knowledge to maintain soil health and fertility in a sustainable manner, according to the report.
In a case regarding presence of structures in the high flood level (HFL) of Chhatri Talav, a lake in Amravati district, officials of Maharashtra’s Environment and Climate Change Department and the state wetland authority held a meeting on May 8, 2026, to discuss inspection of the site in adherence with an NGT order.
A report by the authorities, submitted to the NGT on , recommended that the Amaravati Municipal Corporation scientifically prepare a map that demarcates the high and low flood levels of Chhatri Talav through the Water Resource (Irrigation) Department. The map should also show the location and boundary details of the structures under question.
In addition, the municipal corporation should submit the authenticated HFL map and report to the state wetland authority for compliance with the directions issued by the NGT within one month.
The original application was filed in 2019, in which the applicant claimed that 13 structures were lying within 50 metres of Chhatri Talav’s HFL. The site was inspected in 2023, during which the Amravati district collection requested the Amravati Municipal Corporation (AMC) to mark the flood levels of the lake.
In April 2026, the NGT directed the state wetland authority to submit an affidavit on whether or not the allegations were true.
The May 8 meeting was held in the presence of the deputy conservator of forests, residential deputy collector, Amravati and the additional commissioner, AMC and representatives.
AMC representatives informed that an affidavit in the matter had already been filed before the NGT. AMC further informed that currently, a sketch map on the lake’s HFL is available. It was also stated that desilting of the lake had been carried out through public participation, following which government funds were received for beautification works.
The Under Secretary, Environment and Climate Change Department, Maharashtra, sought clarification regarding the authenticity of the sketch map. He advised AMC to scientifically demarcate the HFL of Chhatri Talav and obtain authentication of the same from the Water Resource (Irrigation) Department.
The Under Secretary further stated that in the absence of an authenticated HFL demarcation, the State Wetland Authority would not be in a position to ascertain whether the 13 structures lie within 50 meters from the HFL of Chhatri Talav.
Yeshawant Sontakke, member, Maharashtra state wetland authority, suggested that the HFL may be determined based on long-term hydrological analysis modeling including assessment of historical flood data and average flood levels, wherever feasible. He further advised that relevant guidelines for HFL determination may be referred to, necessary hydrological and satellite data may be procured if required, and overflow records may be verified with the Water Resource (Irrigation) Department.
In a case on addressing the issue of untreated sewage flowing into Panchkula, Haryana, the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) has told the NGT that a proposal has been put forward for construction of sewage treatment plants (STP), include constructing a 10 million liters per day (MLD) STP to tap untreated sewage falling into the drain from Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, and village Budanpur, Panchkula. An estimate amounting to Rs 36 crore has been prepared and submitted to the authority for approval, stated the response dated .
The PMDA’s submission stated that the site for construction of STP has been identified by Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the application to earmark the site has been submitted by the district town planner to senior town planner, Panchkula for approval of the chief administrator, HSVP, Panchkula on April 27, 2026. Consequently, on approval and transfer of land from HSVP to PMDA, the estimate will be approved by PMDA for construction of STP.
Another STP under consideration is the construction of a 6 MLD STP for treating sewage from Gandhi colony and adjacent area. For this STP, the authority has approved an estimate amounting to Rs 28.49 crores. HSVP is currently approving the layout plan for the STP construction. PMDA will execute the work after the tender process. The transfer of land from HSVP to PMDA is in process.
The PMDA report stated that areas such as Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony, and Gandhi Colony, which lack a sewerage system, do not fall under PMDA's jurisdiction. The only rainwater drain (nallah) passing through the Mansa Devi Complex area to Rajiv Indira Colony and village Budhanpur is under PMDA's jurisdiction, but the areas generating the sewage that falls into the drain are not under PMDA's jurisdiction.