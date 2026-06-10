Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (June 8, 2026)

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (MoAFW) has submitted a report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) affirming that it consistently monitors contamination of arsenic in the food chain and is committed to taking all necessary steps, in coordination with state governments and other relevant agencies, to safeguard public and environmental health.

The report, filed on June 3, 2026 , came after the NGT sought a response from Union government authorities on indications of arsenic contamination in food, highlighted in a March 31, 2024 news article. The report mentioned that MoAFW has implemented schemes and policies aimed at mitigating the adverse impacts of environmental contaminants, including arsenic, on the agricultural ecosystem.

Recognising the high water requirement of conventional rice cultivation, which can exacerbate arsenic uptake from contaminated groundwater, the Ministry actively promotes improved practices such as the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) and Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), said the report. These methods not only enhance productivity and conserve natural resources but also significantly reduce reliance on groundwater for irrigation, thereby minimising the primary pathway for arsenic to enter the soil-plant system. During the 2012-24 period, a substantial area of approximately 1.5 million hectares has been brought under SRI/DSR cultivation, replacing conventional transplanted rice, the report said.

Further, the MoAFW is vigorously promoting organic farming across the country through two dedicated schemes: the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) for all states/Union Territories (except northeastern states) and the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER).

Under PKVY, financial assistance of Rs 31,500 per hectare is given to farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for organic inputs. Similarly, under MOVCDNER, assistance of Rs 46,500 per hectare is provided over three years of which Rs 32,500 per hectare is for organic inputs, including Rs 15,000 via DBT. This assistance also includes funds for use of organic inputs such as farmyard manure, which aligns with measures put forth by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to improve soil health and reduce arsenic bioavailability, said the report.

Finally, since 2014-15, the MoAFW has been implementing the Soil Health and Fertility Scheme with the objective of promoting balanced and integrated nutrient management based on soil testing. Under this flagship scheme, Soil Health Cards (SHCs) are provided to all farm holdings, which contain crop-wise recommendations for nutrients and fertilisers required for the individual farms. So far, a monumental 25.79 crore Soil Health Cards have been generated and distributed to farmers across the country, empowering them with the knowledge to maintain soil health and fertility in a sustainable manner, according to the report.