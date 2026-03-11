Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (March 10, 2026)

River Myntdu cleared of construction waste: PWD Meghalaya

Meghalaya is committed to taking all remedial measures to ensure that the River Myntdu in West Jaintia Hills retains its pristine nature and that the soil and boulders dumped during road construction by a contractor have been cleared. This was stated in the additional status report filed by the Public Works Department (PWD), Meghalaya on March 2, 2026 in compliance with the NGT order.

The PWD, Meghalaya report stated that the soil and boulders dumped by the previous contractor have already been cleared from the paddy fields, tributary streams of the Myntdu and the Myntdu itself. It has also been cleared from the side of roads. Where required, stonewalling is also being carried out, along with planting on slopes throughout the road to prevent loose soil from sliding.

Work is undergoing only at the last bridge at the road which is in the final stages of construction due to change in scope of work. The work is supposed to be completed by the end of March 2026.

To safeguard against any risk of soil erosion during the coming monsoon, additional measures such as placing of sand bags at vulnerable locations, channelising the flow of rainwater through proper culverts with cemented outlet, construction of stone masonary walls, tree and bamboo plantations along the stretches of the road and maintaining adequate uphill slopes have been carried out throughout the stretch of the road as well as the existing construction site. As a result, there was no further erosion of soil or any movement of debris in 2025.

The new contractor has further been instructed to clear and remove all remaining debris, if any after completion of the final bridge before the onset of monsoon to prevent any debris from flowing into any water stream.

UPPCB on sewage drainage system in Ghazipur village

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) filed a report on March 10, 2026, regarding the construction of a sewage drainage system in Hari-Harpur village, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

The application filed before NGT stated that through the drainage system untreated sewage of the village would be discharged into a local clean pond.

On August 22, 2025, UPPCB issued a letter to the principal secretary, Panchayati Raj Department, UP; district magistrate, Ghazipur; and member secretary, UPPCB, directing them to immediately take the necessary actions.

UPPCB carried out an inspection of the area on August 23, 2025, during which the village representative reported untreated domestic sewage from 50-60 households was being disposed of in a raw collection pit. This collection and its overflow were proposed to be disposed of through a cemented drain into another raw collection pit.

During the inspection, construction work on the cemented drain was found stopped; 270 metres of the 470-metre drain construction had been completed. The rest of the drain is still unpaved. The UPPCB also collected samples of domestic effluent overflowing into the drain during the inspection.

The Uttar Pradesh SPCB directed the Additional Chief Officer, Zila Panchayat Officer, Ghazipur to ensure that no untreated domestic sewage is discharged into the pond.

The report submitted by the district magistrate of Ghazipur to UPPCB stated that the proposed drain would no longer discharge the untreated effluents into the pond. Furthermore, an alternative alignment has been finalised in consultation with the gram panchayat and local villagers.

The drain outlet would be diverted towards the Gram Sabha land where a newly constructed drain exists. At the terminal point, a silt catcher and filter chamber would be constructed, according to the design under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) to ensure treatment / filtration of wastewater before discharge. Further, an estimate report has been prepared for the construction of the proposed filter chamber.

Delineation of River Tamsa's floodplain zone

The Irrigation and Water Resources Department of Uttar Pradesh has already initiated necessary steps for delineating River Tamsa's floodplain zone and the process is presently underway.

The department's report filed March 10, 2026 was in compliance with the National Green Tribunal order of September 22, 2025.

The matter related to extensive encroachment, unauthorised construction and continuous discharge of untreated sewage and industrial effluents into Tamsa in Ambedkar Nagar district, which is a tributary of Ganga. The applicant said that the absence of proper floodplain demarcation, coupled with inadequate enforcement of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, has resulted in significant ecological degradation and deterioration of the river ecosystem.

In the report, the department noted that rejuvenation and restoration works of Tamsa are being undertaken under the supervision of the National Mission for Clean Ganga. The ecological restoration is being carried out through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme, in coordination with the concerned district authorities.

The executive engineer of the Flood Works Division (Irrigation and Water Resource Department) in Ayodhya, through letter dated December 9, 2025, requested NIH for the determination of the floodplain zone of Tamsa in accordance with the Ganga Rejuvenation Order, 2016 according to high-resolution digital elevation model (DEM) data and 1 metre contour data.

The National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee provided the draft proposal for floodplain zone delineation of the Tamsa / Marha / Tons river. In the proposal, NIH stated that the study will be completed in 12 months.

The report mentioned that the funds for NIH Roorkee for floodplain zone delineation of Tamsa and Survey of India for 0.5 meter accuracy DEM and 1 meter contour interval data was partly allocated and allocation of balance fund is in progress.