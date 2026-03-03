Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (March 2, 2026)

Belagavi sugar unit

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) in its inspection report submitted February 24, 2026, blamed the Hiranyakeshi SSK Niyamit, a sugar factory operating at Sankeshwar in Hukkeri taluk of the state’s Belagavi district, of violating environmental norms.

The factory made no serious efforts to improve its level of environmental compliance, despite repeated persuasion and opportunities given by the KSPCB.

The board recommended initiating further action against the factory under the provisions of the Water Act, 1974 and Air Act, 1981 in view of the non-compliances with respect to personal hearing directions and also operating without its valid consent.

The factory was inspected on December 31, 2025, to verify the latest compliance with the consent conditions. Based on non-compliances, the KSPCB issued a show-cause notice to the industry on January 9, 2026. On January 14, 2026, the board directed the ZSEO, Belagavi to inspect and furnish the latest status report.

The report stated that compost pits in the factory have been emptied and filled with bagasse. But the factory has stored a huge quantity of effluent in the unlined lagoon. Of the four lagoons, three are lined on the sides, but the bottom still needs lining. Repair work on the fourth lagoon has not yet started. During inspection, it was observed that the factory stored effluent mixed with spent wash in the new unlined lagoons.

At present, a small quantity of press mud and boiler ash is stored in an open area; a designated storage area with a water sprinkling arrangement is needed to suppress the fugitive emissions. The factory had submitted a proposal for installing a sewage treatment plant (STP) to treat sewage generated from the industry and the staff quarters. However, the STP has not been installed to date.

The management of the factory submitted a proposal to conduct environmental studies to assess the long-term impacts of its operations on the surrounding areas. No progress report has been submitted in this matter.

A proposal for studying groundwater quality in and around the factory was also given. But no report has been submitted. The industry authority submitted an undertaking that the storm water management plan would be implemented before the start of the 2025 monsoon season. But it has not been implemented. The authority submitted a letter undertaking that it would implement an effluent utilisation and action plan to prevent the discharge of treated/untreated effluent from the factory into the Hiranyakeshi river before April 12, 2025.

This has not been implemented and they have stored a huge quantity of spent wash in an unlined lagoon. The report stated that at the time of inspection, the sugar unit, co-gen unit, and distillery unit were operating. The industry operated without valid consent from the KSPCB from July 1, 2023 to the present. The earthen lagoons are filled with spent wash; they have made no effort to treat the spent wash in the existing effluent treatment plant. Black emission was observed from the chimney attached to the 100 TPH boiler, and the air pollution control equipment was not working properly.

Wastewater in Aligarh pond

Domestic wastewater was still being discharged into the pond (pokhar) at Haziyapur, Uttar Pradesh, stated the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) report filed on February 28, 2026.

The UPPCB report was in compliance with the NGT order dated December 23, 2025. The matter related to discharge of domestic wastewater into the pokhar at Haziyapur.

The UPPCB report dated February 28, 2026, stated that during an inspection on February 26, 2026, the village Pradhan (head) of Haziyapur informed that a system had been developed to divert domestic wastewater.

The wastewater would pass through a silt catcher, then the local drain, then a filtration chamber, and finally into a hume pipe which will discharge the treated water into another pokhar located approximately 300 metres away.

The constructed components (silt catcher, drain and filtration chamber) were found at the site and photographed. The hume pipe from the filtration chamber to the distant pond has not yet been laid. The stated reason was that standing wheat crops in the agricultural fields are preventing the execution of the work. The village head assured that the pipe laying work would commence after harvesting, approximately 1.5 months later. Notarised affidavits from the concerned farmers permitting the work have been submitted.

The UPPCB noted that despite partial construction work, domestic wastewater was still being discharged into the existing pond at the site of the complaint.

Tree-felling in Baghpat

The report filed by the Divisional Forest Officer of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh before the NGT on February 28, 2026 stated that that departmental action has been taken against the responsible forest staff indicted in the illegal felling of trees.

This included disciplinary action under the Uttar Pradesh Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1956, including suspension and proceedings for recovery of the loss caused to the government due to illegal tree felling. A forest guard and a Van Daroga were suspended, and a penalty was imposed on them. The forest department has taken legal action in accordance with the law, against the offenders for illegal felling of trees within the notified forest area.

The matter related to the felling of a large number of trees standing on forest land. It was alleged that the felling occurred in collusion with local forest authorities, who failed to take any preventive or prohibitive action to safeguard the standing trees and prevent violations.

The joint committee filed a report stating that illegal felling of 44 old and new stumps and branches was observed. The court directed the state of Uttar Pradesh to file a reply on the matter.