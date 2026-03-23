Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (March 20, 2026)

The Madras High Court on March 18, 2026 issued a series of directions for the effective removal of the invasive species Prosopis juliflora across Tamil Nadu.

The court directed that the Tamil Nadu Policy on Invasive Plants and Ecological Restoration (TNPIPER) be implemented, and that Prosopis juliflora, in all its forms including trees, plants and roots be mechanically uprooted, removed and disposed of from all locations. Wherever feasible, native species are to be planted, nurtured and grown under a project titled Sezhumai Karuvoolam.

District Collectors have been designated as the central authority responsible for removing the species and preventing its regrowth. This includes ensuring mechanical removal from both private and public lands, as well as planting native species on all public land within their districts.

Private landowners have been directed to uproot and remove Prosopis juliflora from their land within 30 days of the order.

The court also ordered the appointment of a Special Committee comprising two retired Madras High Court judges, Justice A Selvam and Justice V Bharathidasan, to oversee the eradication process within a specified timeframe. Justice Selvam will supervise action in the southern districts under the Madurai Bench, while Justice Bharathidasan will oversee the northern districts under the Principal Bench.

The court stressed that all efforts should be made to complete removal before the onset of the next monsoon, allowing native species to be planted and established during the rains.

The bench observed that the scale and importance of the issue had not been properly understood at the execution level. Despite repeated orders, authorities had failed to take adequate action. Expressing dissatisfaction with two reports submitted by authorities, the court highlighted what it described as “very glaring points”.

First, authorities had failed to recognise that removal of the invasive species could generate revenue. By identifying affected plots and auctioning removal rights, successful bidders could both clear the trees at their own expense and pay the government for the wood obtained. Instead, government departments, including Revenue and Rural Development, were proposing to spend public funds on removal, the court observed.

Second, the court noted that earlier directions to declare at least one village per month free of Prosopis juliflora had not been properly implemented. Reports submitted were described as “hollow”, with removal limited to panchayat-controlled lands in only some areas. The court observed that such lands constitute only a small proportion of total land, and even there, removal had not been complete.

The bench emphasised that the exercise should be carried out as a “combing operation”, with coordinated local-level action. It called for simultaneous public awareness efforts led by District Collectors, Block Development Officers, and panchayat-level officials.

The 58-page order also outlined a series of earlier directions issued by the court over the past decade for the removal of Seemai Karuvelam (the Tamil name for Prosopis juliflora). In January 2014, the court directed authorities to remove the trees from river bodies, including the Vaigai river and other water bodies, on a war footing.

In August 2015, it ordered the formulation of a comprehensive scheme for removal, including root systems, and directed that it be implemented by September that year, with adequate funding. In February 2017, authorities were instructed to remove the species across Tamil Nadu within 15 days and to enact legislation with prohibitory and penal provisions within two months.

Further directions in February and March 2022 called for a state-wide removal scheme under the supervision of District Collectors, and suggested learning from models in Rajasthan and Odisha, where contractors were engaged for removal work.

The court also directed that cleared land be maintained for two to three years to prevent regrowth and ensure the successful planting of native species.

“Normally, the Court decides the issue and passes orders, and it is left to the executive to comply,” the bench of Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy observed. “In this case, 11 years have passed… and there has been no substantial progress.”