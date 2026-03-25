Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (March 24, 2026)

NGT questions Himachal Pradesh's complete waste treatment claim

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) March 23, 2026 cast doubt on the accuracy of the report filed by Himachal Pradesh that stated the gap between solid waste generation and treatment in 16 urban local bodies (ULB) in the state is zero.

NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that the claim in Annexure VI that almost 100 per cent of daily generated waste is treated in all ULBs is "difficult to believe". Additionally, the chart in Annexure VI is not legible.

The counsel appearing for the state of Himachal Pradesh sought two week's time to reexamine the report and file a fresh analysis, as directed by the court. The matter will be next heard on May 20, 2026.

The six monthly progress report by the Special Secretary (UD) to the government of Himachal Pradesh was filed on March 18, 2026 in terms of the order of the tribunal on March 16, 2023. The six-monthly progress report, with verifiable progress, was required to be filed by the Chief Secretary of the state.

Two years for invasive alien species guidelines: NBA to NGT

To maintain the highest standards of accuracy and provide a comprehensive, legally and scientifically sound assessment before framing the Guidelines on Invasive Alien Species, the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) requested for two years time from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to submit the final report.

This was stated in the NBA report filed before the tribunal on March 13, 2026. The matter related to the threat of invasive species faced by Kole wetlands, an internationally important Ramsar site of high value biodiversity.

Cabomba furcuta, popularly called 'Pink Bloom' due to its massive flowering, has been a new threat to the Kole wetland in addition to water hyacinth and Salvinia molesta. Many parts of the water canals, crisscrossing the vast Kole fields have turned pink now.

NGT directed NBA November 4, 2025 to clarify whether any guidelines are in place for the eradication of invasive species across the country.

In response, NBA constituted an expert committee to examine the matter in detail and come up with comprehensive guidelines for mitigating the adverse impact of invasive alien species on the environment within two years.

The expert committee on invasive alien species had convened its first meeting on February 12, 2026. In the meeting, the terms of reference of the committee were reiterated, including identification and prioritisation of invasive alien species posing significant threats to biodiversity, agriculture, aquaculture and ecosystem services; documentation of impacts and knowledge gaps; and development of national-level guidelines for prevention, control, eradication and management.

While the committee has initiated the work, the scientific nature of the mandate includes extended data-collection and requires a more extended period for rigorous analysis. Specifically, the work involves review of inputs from various stakeholders across the country, "which is essential to ensure the evidentiary value of our conclusions.

The NBA report listed the important works that would be undertaken by the expert committee:

• High-risk species would be prioritised based on ecological, economic and livelihood impacts, and national and international management interventions would be synthesised to prepare guidelines.

• Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and Botanical Survey of India (BSI), along with Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) will update the existing lists of faunal and floral invasive species within two months to support preparation of the consolidated national list.

• Institutional responsibilities will be distributed across ecosystem domains and thematic working groups will be established.

• Sub-committees would be formed for different ecosystems / taxonomical groups and for the prioritisation framework to improve coordination and accelerate progress.

• Coordination with the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and stakeholders was agreed to ensure the implementation of policy frameworks.

GNCTD report on Yamuna floodplain demarcation

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) submitted a report on March 23, 2026, detailing the steps taken for the demarcation of the River Yamuna floodplain.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD) reported that after the 2023 flood event in Delhi, a Joint Flood Management Committee (JFMC) was constituted the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The committee was mandated to examine the meteorological aspects and estimate the return flood periods over 5, 10, 25, 50, 100 and 500 years at Hathnikund barrage, Wazirabad barrage, Delhi old railway bridge and Okhla barrage. The committee was also tasked with assessing maximum water levels at salient locations along the study river stretch for the various return period floods.

The committee submitted its report in August 2024. IFCD requested CWC to provide flood boundaries for the 1 in 100 year return period flood and it was received from CWC on October 15, 2024.

The information was forwarded to Geospatial Delhi Ltd (GSDL) on October 18, 2024 with a request to prepare flood boundary maps with geo-coordinates at 1 metre contour intervals. The digital surface model (DSM) data obtained from the Survey of India (SOI) was also shared with GSDL.

However, due to discrepancies observed in the SOI data, GSDL utilised the Digital Elevation Model (DEM) data. GSDL prepared the 1 in 100 year flood boundary maps based on the JFMC report / data provided by CWC and DEM data.

As per the JFMC report, the Nili Chhatri area (stretch from Majnu Ka Tila to Nigam Bodh Ghat) has been identified as a vulnerable location where overtopping was observed during the 2023 flood and the model prepared by CWC also indicated that overtopping is likely to occur at that location during a 1 in 100 year flood event. In view of this, the I&FC Department is going to construct a flood wall in the stretch from Majnu Ka Tila to Nigam Bodh Ghat to prevent the ingress of floodwater.

The 1 in 100 year return period flood boundaries, based on the model results developed by CWC for the JFMC report, have been used by GSDL to prepare the flood boundary maps. GSDL prepared a draft map and given it to I&FCD on March 11, 2026. IFCD has forwarded the map to Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for physical demarcation on the ground.

The DDA has informed that the drawing has been received from the I&FC department. Based on the drawing, ground truthing is to be carried out along with revenue department. The work is likely to be completed by July 31, 2026.

Furthermore, DDA reported that encroachments are being removed from the floodplain on a continuous basis. During the period from May 2022 to February 2026, an area of 1,426.6 acres has been reclaimed and possession has been taken over by DDA.

NGT had taken suo moto cognisance of news report published in The Times of India August 22, 2023 titled Why flooding has forced DDA's Master Plan rethink with respect to flooding in Delhi due to unauthorised constructions in the river floodplain in the 22 km stretch of Yamuna, falling in Delhi from Wazirabad to Palla.