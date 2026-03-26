Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (March 25, 2026)

Kusumpur Pahadi part of Delhi Ridge? DDA files report

NGO Society for Protection of Culture, Heritage, Environment, Traditions & Promotion of National Awareness (SP-CHETNA) filed a rejoinder affidavit stating that authorities are taking contradictory stands on the status of Kusumpur Pahadi in Delhi.

It was replying to the affidavit filed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The applicant wanted stoppage of the in-situ development of existing JJ cluster at Kusumpur Pahadi on the ground that Kusumpur Pahadi was partially located on and infringed upon the forest area of the Southern Ridge, more specifically known and comprised in Aravali Biodiversity Park.

The report by SP-CHETNA, dated March 17, 2026, stated that the authorities were well aware of the illegality but over the years, instead of taking remedial measures, compounded the breach of law by allowing a manifold increase in the construction and population density of Kusumpur Pahadi; then going to the extent of in-situ development thereof; pending the in-situ development, even providing for laying down of LPG pipelines.

The report mentioned that Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) was directed to file an affidavit explaining the circumstances under which it laid and operationalised a pipeline in the forest / morphological ridge area.

By affidavit dated September 20, 2025 IGL took a simple stand: That it acted pursuant to directions of the Lt Governor of Delhi, after taking permission from the land-owning agency DDA, admitting to laying and operationalising 1,427 metres of gas pipeline in Kusumpur Pahadi.

In its April 8, 2025 affidavit, the landowning agency, DDA, took a contradictory stand: There is no proposal for in-situ development for the Kusumpur Pahadi existing JJ Cluster by DDA and DDA is no longer the land-owning agency having released the land on which Kusumpur Pahadi is situated to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board.

DDA also affirmed that Kusumpur Pahadi is not within or part of the South-Central Ridge; it is part of the Aravalli Biodiversity Park and falls within the 'morphological ridge'.

This contradiction, the applicant wrote, makes it clear that the authorities / respondent agencies "are themselves confused and therefore taking confusing stands in respect of the basic issue highlighted in this application".

The applicant reasserts that Kusumpur Pahadi falls within the Ridge area, as is clear from the map / Survey of India / coordinates of the forest / coordinates of the morphological ridge / area shown in official documents as Aravali Biodiversity Park.

Thus, viewed from any angle, the Kusumpur Pahadi settlement is a blatant encroachment on the forest area / morphological ridge / southern central ridge / Aravali Biodiversity Park and no settlement, construction, or development is permissible there. The illegal settlement is clearly the result of acts of omission and commission by the authorities / respondent agencies.

Environment management in Ladakh

Authorities in Ladakh are taking measures to tackle environmental issues arising out of climate change, stated the compliance affidavit filed by the Principal Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Ladakh, March 24, 2026.

The report was in compliance with the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal for the case based on news article Transforming food, land and water systems to combat climate crises in Ladakh, India published in Current Science on October 25, 2025.

Following the report furnished by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department, PHE has already taken concrete regulatory and enforcement measures to address groundwater extraction issues in Leh district, aligning with environmental protection and sustainable water management objectives, the report noted.

The PHE / I&FC department, vide order dated December 23, 2024, regulated and effectively banned digging new borewells and further groundwater extraction of groundwater in identified semi-critical areas of Leh district, except with prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Leh.

Regarding harnessing digital technologies, remote sensing to monitor glaciers, Ladakh had already sponsored a mega project (Geo-Spatial Ladakh) to ISRO which has been completed.

Since the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Department of Rural Development has constructed 811 water harvesting and water conservation structures under schemes such as MGNREGA, SSP, SDP and the District Capex budget.

These works include renovating traditional water bodies, flood control and protection bunds, and other allied structures aimed at strengthening water conservation infrastructure. Additionally, 42 water tanks, ponds, irrigation khuls, check dams and bench terracing works have been constructed under the Integrated Watershed Management Programme (IWMP) to further enhance the conservation, recharge and sustainable management of water resources.

In response to concerns regarding glacial retreat and the resulting water scarcity in Ladakh, the Municipal Committee, Leh in coordination with the PHE & IFC department and other concerned departments has undertaken various measures to strengthen urban water resilience and climate adaptation.

Municipal Committee, Leh, aligns with the Leh Climate Action Plan, which addresses climate change impacts including glacial retreat, declining snow reserves and increasing water stress. The rejuvenation of the T-Trench project in Leh town has been undertaken under the AMRUT scheme to enhance groundwater recharge and revive natural water sources.

According to a report by the Disaster Management Authority, Ladakh, it has proposed a glacial lake early warning system that links high-altitude lake sites to the Emergency Operations Centre, Leh. A proposal has been submitted to the National Disaster Management Authority.

The Tourism Department, Ladakh, introduced the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) Policy 2024 to support accommodation units in establishing STPs, ensuring sustainable tourism and protecting Ladakh's fragile environment by promoting decentralised STP installation in hotels and guest houses.

Subsequently, the policy was revised, and the new draft Ladakh STP Incentive Scheme 2025 has been circulated for comments and suggestions from stakeholders and the public. The report also mentioned the promotion of renewable energy and sustainable homestays and tourist advisories for responsible tourism.

The report talked about Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojna, under which 135 villages covering an area of 10,000 hectares have been brought under organic certification, with a long term vision of transforming Ladakh into a complete organic farming zone. In addition, 200 hectares of land have been brought under natural farming under the National Mission on Natural Farming.

No uncontrolled dumpsites in Goa: State report

The state of Goa stated in its report to NGT that "at present, there are no uncontrolled garbage dumpsites or sanitary landfills reported, no legacy waste within a one-kilometre buffer on either side of rivers and no drains discharging into rivers requiring the installation of floating racks or screens to prevent solid waste from entering the rivers".

As per the periodic assessment by the Goa State Pollution Control Board, December 2025, the water quality of 15 rivers at 32 locations was monitored in 2022-23. Of these, four locations on two rivers were found to be non-complying with the prescribed water quality criteria with respect to BOD.

One polluted river stretch is for the Sal River from Rumder to Orlim bridge under priority class II, and the other polluted river location is the Mapusa River at the culvert on the highway at Tar under priority class V.

The report dated March 12, 2026 stated that over the years from 2018 to 2025, the polluted river stretches in the state have reduced significantly from 11 to two.

As per the monthly progress report for June to July 2025 for Goa, there are 14 existing and operational STPs with a 113.85 MLD capacity. The report mentioned that in areas where a sewer network is unavailable, septic tank and soak pit systems are commonly adopted in the state. Numerous hotels and residential buildings (having 50 rooms or flats and above) maintain their own treatment plants as mandated under the Town and Country Planning Act, 2010.

Additionally, Sulabh toilets constructed by the Public Works Department are provided for clusters of houses and community use, and bio-toilets have been installed across the state pursuant to the open defecation free policy.

The report further mentioned that there are a total of 8,611 industries operating in Goa, of which 850 were added during the period from October 2023 to March 2024. Currently, no water-polluting industries have been identified in the state. A total of 209 industrial units have installed effluent treatment plants and the data is presently being updated; out of these 207 units are reported to be compliant.

Goa does not have any common effluent treatment plant (CETP); consequently, no industrial units are connected to any CETP nor are there any existing, under construction or proposed CETPs in the state.

The report also mentioned the state of solid waste management. Goa presently generates around 766 tonnes per day of municipal solid waste. A solid waste treatment plant with a capacity of 250 TPD is fully operational at Saligao, catering primarily to the coastal stretch of North Goa district and certain other identified areas.

Phase II remediation works have been undertaken across seven identified dumpsites under various urban local bodies in the state.

The remediation work at the Assagao dumpsite under the jurisdiction of Mapusa Municipal Council, the Pernem dumpsite under Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council, the Headland Sada dumpsite under Mormugao Municipal Council and the waste inside the Sonsoddo MSW shed under Margao Municipal Council has been completed. Remediation and disposal work at the Taleigao dumpsite under the Taleigao Panchayat, Tiswadi Taluka and the Curca dumpsite under the Corporation of the city of Panjim is presently in progress.

In terms of the Phase II tender, considering all seven dumpsites collectively, a total quantity of approximately 111,849.31 cubic metres of waste has been remediated to date. Out of this, aroubnd 57,611.73 cubic metres of refuse-derived fuel has been disposed of, and around 37,987 cubic metres of inerts and compost have been disposed of. The remaining quantities at certain sites are presently stored pending further processing and disposal.