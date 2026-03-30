Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (March 27, 2026)

The Liar Pamkam and Mynkrem tributaries of the Myntdu river have been severely damaged by rampant debris dumping during the construction of the Jowai bypass road, which includes a paved shoulder and connects NH-40E and NH-44 over a total length of 5.91 kilometres.

This was stated in the interim report of a joint committee dated March 10, 2026 , placed on record by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) in compliance with an order of the National Green Tribunal dated February 4, 2026.

The construction of the Jowai bypass road is taking place along hillocks near the Myntdu river. The joint committee inspected the area on 23 February 2026 and visited multiple sites along the river.

The inspection confirmed that road construction is ongoing. At several locations along the river and its tributaries, no environmental safeguards were observed. The reservoir was also inspected and found to have reduced capacity due to siltation originating from damaged tributaries as a result of illegal dumping during construction.

The committee further confirmed that construction and dumping activities are continuing under the present contractor, who has not been following proper environmental safeguards.

Near the Liar Pamkam stream, earth cutting and dumping were observed directly on slopes without protective measures such as silt fences or retaining walls. Although sandbag palisading had been provided, it was insufficient to control the debris already dumped.

Near the Mynkrem stream, construction activities directly linked to indiscriminate dumping into the water body were observed. At the Treiong Riang stream, debris was seen being pushed directly towards the river. Downstream of Liar Pamkam, debris from hilltop construction was found to be washing downstream during heavy rainfall.

Officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) informed the committee that the contractor had cleared debris from affected paddy fields. However, inspection revealed that further action is required to ensure complete removal.

The inspection also found clear evidence of habitat destruction. The Liar Pamkam stream was completely blocked by debris, while heavy siltation was observed in the Myntdu river and at the Public Health Engineering (PHE) reservoir. A fish sanctuary located downstream is also being adversely affected.

The committee noted that the PHE Department of Jowai town draws drinking water from the Myntdu river through a small dam or reservoir. The intake point is located approximately 5-6 km downstream of the construction site, while the raw water intake lies about 1.5-2 km from the treatment facility. The reservoir’s capacity has declined due to siltation, and pollution from tributaries continues to flow into it.

The PWD representative stated that compensation had been paid to affected paddy field owners. However, the committee observed that dumping continued unabated near the project site despite complaints. The designated dumping site at Demthring was largely unused, indicating poor enforcement.

The PWD’s response at Liar Pamkam, that slope “dressing and plantation” were not included in the detailed project report (DPR), points to a systemic failure to integrate environmental safeguards into project planning. The inspection also confirmed the absence of a functional buffer zone, with construction and dumping occurring right up to the riverbanks.

The report added that the MSPCB has requested the Government of Meghalaya to declare the stretch of the Myntdu river from Jingkieng Myntdu to the PHE water source as a critical catchment area under the Meghalaya Protection of Catchment Areas Act, 1990. The state has also notified the Water Bodies Guidelines, 2023, regulating activities in and around water bodies.

While some debris and boulders have been cleared from affected paddy fields, residue remains downstream of Liar Pamkam. PWD officials stated that complete removal was not possible as landowners requested that some debris be retained to prevent overflow during heavy rainfall.

A designated dumping site has been identified but has not yet been authorised by the MSPCB due to incomplete documentation. Temporary mitigation measures, such as sandbag palisading and localised slope stabilisation, have been implemented but remain inadequate. Plantation has been carried out along parts of the project stretch; however, the survival rate is low, and further plantation is required, the report noted.