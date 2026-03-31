Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (March 30, 2026)

Sewage in Barapullah drain

An independent survey conducted at three identified trapping points found conditions wholly inconsistent with the claims made by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), giving rise to apprehension that similar discrepancies persist at the remaining locations as well.

The material placed on record clearly demonstrates that “the statements made by the DJB in its affidavit/status reports are incorrect, misleading and not borne out by the actual ground situation,” stated the objection affidavit filed by the Nizamuddin West Association on March 28, 2026.

The DJB had submitted the affidavit/status report on Januaury 1, 2026, with a timeline for trapping all sub-drain outfall points into the Barapullah Nala, ensuring that no sewage flows untreated into the Barapullah drain. As a first and most critical step, DJB adopted the principle of “tapping of drains at source” so as to prevent ingress of untreated sewage into storm water drains at the very point of origin. DJB has already successfully trapped 15 drains.

The DJB in its next status report on March 20, 2026, submitted 17 drains in the Barapullah Nala region being trapped, leading to no discharge of untreated sewage into the river system.

The applicants stated that they conducted an independent field survey to verify the actual condition of the trapping points.

The applicants were able to inspect only three of the 15 trapping points detailed by the DJB; however, at each of these locations, they were confronted with conditions that were wholly inconsistent with and contrary to the representations and claims made by the DJB in its status report, thereby raising serious concerns regarding the accuracy and reliability of the information placed before the tribunal.

The report lists the findings of the independent survey conducted by the applicants regarding the information provided by DJB in its status report on January 1, 2026.

Firstly, when it comes to A block, Vasant Vihar — DJB in its report, January 1, 2026, reported “no flow, flow observed in rainy season”. Whereas in the photos dated March 24, 2026, captured by the applicants, it could be clearly seen that sewage is flowing freely, even though it is not the rainy season in March. And there is no fencing or barrier at the nala to prevent dumping of any kind of waste or debris.

Secondly, at the Nehru Ekta Camp, R K Puram, DJB in its report reported “trapped in a DJB sewer line”. Whereas the reality is that sewage is flowing free and the same can be seen the photos dated March 24, 2026, which were captured by the applicants upon the field inspection.

Thirdly, at the Coolie camp, Vasant Vihar, DJB in its report reported “trapped in DJB sewer line”. Whereas, on inspection it has been found out that the community toilet is discharging straight into the nala. Though the boundary wall is built along the nala which has reduced the dumping of debris in it, the boundary wall is broken, or the grill fencing is missing at some places because of which the dumping of debris is happening at such places.

Dung drying plant at Ghazipur slaughterhouse

The NGT on March 30, 2026, directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to file a further progress report within one month indicating the functional status of the ingesta/dung drying plant at Ghazipur slaughterhouse.

The matter relates to setting up of ingesta/dung drying plant at the Ghazipur slaughterhouse in compliance with the tribunal’s earlier orders.

MCD on January 9, 2026, stated that on account of imposition of GRAP-IV twice in Delhi, the work of establishment of ingesta/dung drying plant has been delayed. The plant was expected to become functional by January 31, 2026.

The counsel for Frigorifico Allana informed that although the plant is ready, it has not become functional and is likely to become functional within one week.

Waste management in Ladakh

The NGT on March 30, 2026, directed the Union Territory of Ladakh to file a compliance affidavit with complete information disclosing the status of solid and liquid waste management in Ladakh. The affidavit must also include the information desired in the tabulated form, as specified in the tribunal’s order of September 1, 2025, said the order.

The six-monthly report filed by the Chief Secretary of Ladakh on March 26, 2026, did not comply with the court’s earlier orders, noted Justice Prakash Shrivastava.