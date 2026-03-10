Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (March 9, 2026)

Dolphin conservation in Uttar Pradesh

Dolphin surveys have been conducted in Uttar Pradesh across approximately 3,450 km of the Ganga and its tributaries including Yamuna, Chambal, Ken, Gomti, Rapti, Betwa and Ghaghra, the state’s chief wildlife warden stated in their report filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on February 17, 2026.

Advanced tools such as hydrophones and geo-referenced survey techniques have been used to enhance detection accuracy. During the 2012 systematic census, approximately 671 dolphins were estimated in surveyed stretches, according to the report which dealt with conservation measures taken by the state for Gangetic dolphins.



The nationwide survey conducted in 2021-2023 recorded an estimated 6,327 dolphins across India, of which 2,397 dolphins were recorded in Uttar Pradesh - the highest among all states. A second nationwide survey is presently underway across 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh along the Ganga.



Uttar Pradesh declared the Gangetic dolphin as its state aquatic animal in 2023. Habitat protection and restoration form a core component of the state’s conservation strategy. Protected river stretches fall within the National Chambal Sanctuary and Sarnath Turtle Sanctuary. Regular patrolling, anti-poaching measures, sand mining regulation in notified stretches and habitat mapping exercises are being undertaken to ensure protection of critical dolphin habitats.



The report also addressed inadequate scientific monitoring. The Uttar Pradesh forest department in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India, WWF India and Wildlife Trust of India has undertaken systematic population assessments using unified and scientifically validated methodologies.



Awareness programs are not standalone activities but are integrated with ground-level interventions. The “My Ganga, My Dolphin” campaign has been implemented to foster community stewardship and reduce human-dolphin conflict. Dolphin Mitras (trained community volunteers) have been engaged to serve as a bridge between local fishing communities and the forest department.



Capacity-building workshops, livelihood sensitisation programs and consultative meetings are regularly conducted to ensure cooperative conservation. The engagement model ensures a reduction in deliberate harm, improved reporting of strandings and cooperation during rescue operations.



The document also addressed fishing-related mortality and ghost nets, stating that measures have been initiated to reduce mortality due to fishing gear. This included promoting dolphin deterrent devices (pingers) and reducing ghost nets through buy-back initiatives. Another measure was sensitising fishing communities regarding sustainable fishing practices. Conservation efforts in Uttar Pradesh are tailored to site specific conditions across different river stretches, considering local threats such as sand mining, fishing intensity, boat traffic and pollution load.



The assessment also provided details of proposed works to be undertaken with the Rs 91.235 lakh allocated for “Ganga Dolphin Conservation” under the centrally funded “Integrated development of wildlife habitats” scheme in financial year 2025-2026.



In addition, micro-level planning is undertaken at division level to address localised threats. The Uttar Pradesh forest department, in coordination with the Turtle Survival Alliance, undertakes rescue operations for dolphins stranded in canal systems. Multiple rescue operations were successfully conducted in the Sharda Feeder canal during 2024 and 2025. Standard operating procedures are followed for safe capture, veterinary evaluation and release into suitable habitats.

Wetlands in Jammu & Kashmir

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) presented its report before the NGT on February 12, 2026, on the status of wetlands in Jammu & Kashmir.



The ministry forwarded an email to the Jammu & Kashmir Wetland Authority, requesting it to furnish the requisite revenue records on priority.

The Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment, Jammu & Kashmir responded, updating a progress report on wetlands/lakes, including their geo-coordinates, revenue recorded area and the current status of ground-truthing and boundary demarcation.



The total number of unique wetlands in the Space Applications Centre (SAC) Atlas is 260, of which 35 were found “absent.” The number of additional wetlands was 34.



The MoEFCC stated that the states and the State Wetlands Authorities are entrusted with the powers and responsibility to monitor and conserve wetlands within their jurisdiction.

Water bodies in Delhi

No water body is under the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the counter affidavit filed by the authority in compliance with the NGT order stated.

The NGT had directed DJB to disclose the area and geo-coordinates of each water body under its management and control, according to revenue records. The tribunal also wanted to know the present status and area of the water bodies, and any efforts made to clear existing encroachments.



The DJB report stated that according to revenue land records, six water bodies previously existed on the land owned by DJB. The land parcels were transferred for the construction of sewage treatment plants, sewage pumping stations and underground reservoirs.



“No water body was in existence at the stage of transfer.” DJB installations were constructed at the locations after transfer of land for these uses. Further the “usage of land parcels are purely water-related activities by DJB” and benefits the public for their water-related needs. Thus, regarding the status of water bodies, the DJB owns no water body.



The DJB report of December 23, 2025, was uploaded to the NGT website on March 9, 2026.