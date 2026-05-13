Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (May 12, 2026)

OIL gets drilling approval at Dibru Saikhowa National Park

Oil India Limited (OIL) filed its response on the appeal before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which questioned the environment clearance (EC) granted for drilling and testing of hydrocarbons at Dibru Saikhowa National Park, Tinsukia, Assam, May 11, 2026.

An appeal was filed before NGT challenging the EC granted on May 11, 2020 to Oil India Ltd for extension drilling and testing of hydrocarbons at seven locations under the Dibru Saikhowa National Park Area, north west of Baghjan Petroleum Mining Lease, Tinsukia district, Assam.

Oil India seeks to undertake drilling activity using extended reach drilling (ERD) technology. According to the OIL report, this involves drilling from pads located more than 1.5 km from the national park's core boundary, situated in the revenue village area. Furthermore, ERD technology involves drilling a borehole that extends horizontally beneath the ground to a target true vertical depth (TVD) of 3,950 meters

The EC was pursuant to the Supreme Court order of September 7, 2017, and the recommendations of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), subject to OIL fulfilling its undertaking from July 25, 2017.

Thus, the appeal "is not maintainable" for the reason, that any challenge, questioning the validity of the EC can only be raised before the Supreme Court and not NGT.

After due deliberation and following the recommendations of the Forest Advisory Committee, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) granted approval to undertake drilling activity for "the purpose of research and development to assess the impact of ERD technology on flora and fauna without commercial implication".

The drilling activities for the purpose of ERD technology irrespective of exploration purpose or research and development purpose, involve the same nature of equipment and methodology. Hence, the nature and scope of the project do not change.

The general and specific conditions imposed by the MoEFCC when granting the environment clearance for the purpose of conducting drilling activities by using ERD technology would "remain applicable in the same manner for the purpose of conducting research and development studies" as approved by MoEFCC. The scope and nature of the project remain the same: ‘drilling by using ERD technology’.

The only modification in the project is the restriction imposed by the committee that the outcome of the proposed activity will not be used for any commercial but purely for research to monitor the impact of anthropogenic disturbance on the forest and wildlife. The EC granted in favour of OIL "has substantial period of life and is still in existence and change in circumstance".

Effluents from Sukinda Valley mines

The concentration of hexavalent chromium (Cr6+) in the treated effluent of the effluent treatment plant (ETP) at the Kaliapani Chromite Mines, Sukinda Valley of Jindal Stainless Ltd was 0.16 mg / L exceeding the prescribed limit of 0.05 mg / L. This effluent was being discharged into the Dharamshala Nalla which meets the Brahmani river. The unit failed to meet the standard norms with respect to Cr6+. The mine is required to take immediate corrective measures, stated the report filed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), May 11, 2026.

The pH in the treated effluent of the ETP of the South Kaliapani chromite mines of OMC Ltd was found to be 10.2, exceeding the prescribed range of 5.5 to 9 and the effluent was being discharged to Dharamshala nalla. The unit failed to meet the prescribed pH range before discharge. In the case of Kamarda chromite mines of Tata Steel Mining the wastewater generated is being channelized to the ETP at Saruabil chromite mine due to the dismantling of the earlier ETP at Kamarda chromite mines in January 2025.

The CPCB report stated that both mines are required to obtain necessary permission regarding this arrangement from OSPCB to use the ETP at Saurabil chromite mine as a common ETP for both the mines.

In the case of Kamarda, Sarubil and Sukinda chromite mines of Tata Steel Mining, where the permitted discharge quantity as per consent to operate (CTO) is more than the installed capacity of the ETP, the OSPCB should examine the effluent generation and the requirement for augmentation of ETP capacity and thereafter take necessary action on installing an enhanced capacity ETP or review and revise the CTO conditions accordingly.

Groundwater recharge near Bichhapuri coal mine

Ultratech Cement's Bichhapuri coal mine in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh was directed by the central bench of NGT on May 11, 2026 to establish groundwater recharge structures in nearby villages, where water is not being supplied. The court directed ensuring a regular water supply to Senduri-Baigatola, Kalyanpur and Bicharpur villages.

The orders came from the recommendations given by the joint committee, which NGT accepted. The tribunal directed the concerned authorities and the project proponent to implement the directions submitted by the joint committee.

Counsel for Ultratech Cement, the project proponent, submitted that the industry is ready to comply with the joint committee's recommendations. However, establishing a groundwater recharge structure and providing the surplus treated water to meet the villagers' water requirements must be implemented in consultation with and with aid from the local administration. A request was made that the Collector should be directed to provide the available facility / land / place / site for the groundwater recharge structure and utilisation of surplus water.

The district administration / collector, Shahdol, was directed by the court to provide the necessary site in consultation with the project proponent to implement the recommendations.

The matter concerns severe pollution of the Sone and Murna rivers caused by mining and effluent discharge from Ultratech Cement Ltd. Bichhapuri coal mine. A joint committee visited the Bicharpur coalmines and observed its water treatment plant, drains in the surrounding areas, the Sone and Murna river and nearby villages. The villages in the mining lease area are Bicharpur, Senduri and Kalyanpur. There are three major drains in the area: Bagtha nalla, Lotna nalla and Murna nalla.

Currently, the mines are not operating. Around 1,250 KLD of treated mine water is discharged into the Lotana nallah, which finally flows into the Sone river through its tributary, the Murna river. As per the CTO condition, mine management has to be complied with the additional requirement of recharging groundwater in nearby villages instead of discharging mine water into drains. Currently, this work is only being done in 1 village: Lakha talaab at Senduri village.