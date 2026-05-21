Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (May 20, 2026)

Courts cannot fix infra gaps, job of government: SC

The Supreme Court (SC) on May 14, 2026 said that it is not for the courts to step in to deal with and administer issues such as laying of sewer lines. The government authorities concerned would have to discharge their obligation to the people by addressing such problems as and when they arise.

Neither the High Court nor the Supreme Court "ought to step into the shoes of administrative bodies so as to resolve the problems faced by those living in overcrowded colonies with inadequate infrastructural facilities by coming up with remedial measures".

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was aggrieved by the interim order of June 18, 2025 passed by the High Court of Delhi. By that order, the High Court took upon itself the responsibility of addressing the difficulties faced by persons living in Green Park Extension and surrounding areas should be addressed and issued various directions to the Delhi Jal Board, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and AIIMS.

These directions were in the context of designing and laying of a sewer line from Green Park Extension to Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi. On October 27, 2025, SC stayed the operation of the interim order passed by the High Court. Thereafter, the matter was heard at length and the Union of India was also brought into the picture to look into the issue.

The Government of NCT of Delhi is already a party, apart from various local authorities, including the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited, noted SC.

The apex court acknowledged that drainage facilities in the area is insufficient for the growing population and the shortfall causes severe waterlogging. But it highlighted that it is for the authorities concerned to address these problems.

It is for the authorities concerned to take note of such issues and devise feasible solutions as per law. Needless to state, such an exercise would entail participation of all stakeholders concerned and it is for the authorities to undertake that exercise and come up with a solution, the bench of justices Sanjay Kumar and K Vinod Chandran said.

Even though the writ petition is still pending before the High Court but the apex court opined that the High Court exceeded its jurisdiction by stepping into the shoes of the concerned authorities and taking upon itself the responsibility of coming up with a solution.

The SC set aside the interim order of June 18, 2025 passed by the Delhi High Court. The SC directed that the authorities should apply their mind to all aspects of the matter and report to the High Court within reasonable time as to what solution they have devised to address the issues faced by the residents of these colonies.

This exercise requires to be undertaken with urgency as the monsoon season is around the corner and that would only compound the existing problem of waterlogging, owing to the drainage facilities falling short, and may also lead to health hazards, the order said.

The SC directed the concened authorities who have a role to play in the matter to come together, apply their mind, take all the stakeholders into confidence and come up a definite plan and feasible measures, so as to address the issue effectively and expeditiously.

The SC asked the HC to take up the pending writ petition on July 20, 2026. The authorities concerned should place a report before the HC as to the solution that has been devised and the steps taken and proposed to be taken to give effect to and implement the same. It would be open to the High Court to monitor the progress of such implementation to ensure that the authorities do not fall short on that count, the SC said.

Delhi Ridge Management Board should be constituted at the earliest: NGT

The Delhi Ridge Management Board (DRMB) should be constituted and proceed with the assigned work as expeditiously as possible, directed the National Green Tribunal (NGT), May 18, 2026.

Counsel appearing for DRMB submitted that constitution of DRMB is not yet complete but all the approvals have come. He submitted that the first meeting would take place after DRMB is constituted. He further stated that he has no instructions regarding the timeline in this regard. NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that DRMB should be constituted and should proceed with the assigned work as expeditiously as possible.

Counsel appearing for the Forest Department submitted that notification in respect of phase-I of the Central Ridge has been prepared and is likely to be published in near future. He was directed to place the same on record immediately after its publication.

Concerned respondents and DRMB must file the progress report in respect of phase-II of the Southern Ridge, said the order passed by the NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

Unauthorised bottling plant in Delhi

On May 18, 2026, the NGT directed the Central Ground Water Authority of India to submit a response regarding the operation of an illegal bottling plant in a Shahdara locality, Delhi.

Others asked to submit replies include the Government of NCT of Delhi; Delhi Jal Board (DJB); Municipal Corporation of Delhi; Deputy Commissioner, MCD; Delhi Pollution Control Committee among others.

The application stated that the bottling plant owner is illegally extracting groundwater without permission from any authority.

Counsel for the applicant submits that complaints were made to different authorities, especially DJB. DJB sent a communication dated January 7, 2026 to the SDM, Shahdara, requesting requisite action but no action has been taken yet.