Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (May 26, 2026)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on May 26, 2026 directed the Municipal Corporation, Lucknow, to take over five ponds within the Omaxe City project. The developers were directed to hand over possession of the ponds to the corporation within 10 days and file an action-taken report.

The Municipal Corporation, Lucknow, was also directed to take the necessary steps after taking possession of the ponds for their cleaning, rejuvenation and maintenance, in accordance with directions issued by the Supreme Court and the NGT.

The corporation must also periodically sample the water in the ponds for analysis to ensure compliance with prescribed standards and any guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

The matter concerns alleged encroachment by Omaxe Limited on five waterbodies or ponds while developing a residential township named Omaxe City on land in the villages of Aurangabad Khalsa and Ramaniya Estate, Lucknow. It has been alleged that the ponds were converted into plots, parks and roads.

During the hearing on February 19, 2025, the tribunal was informed that Omaxe City comprises two separate projects. One, developed by Omaxe Limited, covers a total area of 412,673 square metres (sq m), or approximately 41.2 hectares. The other, developed by Ramaniya Estate Developers, covers 192,623 sq m, or approximately 19.2 hectares.

The ponds at khasra numbers 1211, 1250, 1251 and 1681 fall within the area developed by Omaxe Limited, while the pond at khasra number 1653 falls within the area developed by Ramaniya Estate Developers.

At the hearing on May 26, 2026, the tribunal was informed that the ponds had not yet been handed over to the Municipal Corporation, Lucknow. Counsel for Omaxe Limited and Ramaniya Estate Developers submitted that they were ready to hand over possession of the ponds to the corporation.