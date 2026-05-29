Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (May 26, 2026)

The NGT directed Uttarakhand’s Forest Department to submit details on staff strength and its contingent forest fire management plan.
The tribunal asked Jharkhand to respond to allegations of illegal construction of hotels and resorts within the eco-sensitive zone of Palamau Tiger Reserve.
In Odisha, the NGT barred further construction of a proposed hotel and resort project in Laxmiposi village, Mayurbhanj, till further orders.
The cases focus on forest fire preparedness, eco-sensitive zone protection and alleged diversion of ecologically fragile land.
The National Green Tribunal on directed the principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force, Dehradun, to file an additional response providing details on the forest department’s actual working strength.
The tribunal sought information on the total number of officers and officials, the number deputed for census duty, the number retained for essential forest duties, and a contingent forest fire management plan for deploying officers and officials during emergencies.
The applicant, Deepika Khari, had sent a letter petition in 2023 complaining about the burning of dry leaves in Badkot Forest Range on the Rishikesh-Dehradun road.
The applicant said that, while travelling on the Rishikesh-Dehradun road near the Chandrabhaga river in Badkot Forest Range, she saw dry leaves being burnt at several places. She said she complained to forest and police officials, but no report was registered and no action was taken.
The eastern bench of the NGT on directed the state of Jharkhand to file its response to allegations of illegal construction of hotels, resorts and other commercial facilities within the Eco-Sensitive Zone of Palamau Tiger Reserve.
The tribunal directed that notices be issued to the respondents, including the state of Jharkhand, the Divisional Commissioner of Palamu, the Field Director of Palamau Tiger Reserve and the National Tiger Conservation Authority. Copies of the attached documents were also directed to be served on them. The case was listed for hearing on July 8, 2026.
The applicant submitted that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had issued a notification on August 9, 2019, notifying an area varying from 0 kilometre to 7 km around the boundary of Palamau Wildlife Sanctuary, Betla National Park and Mahuadanr Wolf Sanctuary in Jharkhand’s Latehar and Garhwa districts as an eco-sensitive zone.
The notification sets out measures to be taken by the state government, including the preparation of a Tourism Master Plan for the eco-sensitive zone. The applicant further submitted that 59 hotels and resorts were being constructed within the ESZ boundary of Palamau Wildlife Sanctuary in Latehar district. Of these, two are allegedly within the Palamau Wildlife Sanctuary.
According to the application, no Zonal Master Plan, Tourism Master Plan or Monitoring Committee, as required under the ESZ notification, exists to consider the grant or refusal of permission for eco-tourism in the Palamau Tiger Reserve area.
NGT on directed that no further construction should take place for a hotel and resort project in Laxmiposi village, Shamakhunta tehsil, Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, until further orders. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police, Mayurbhanj, were directed to take the necessary steps to ensure that no further construction takes place on the land.
The applicant had filed the application raising grievances over the alleged attempted diversion and alienation of ecologically fragile land in Laxmiposi village. The land, according to the applicant, falls within the description of forest land and is being diverted in favour of the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation for a private hotel and resort project.
On February 6, 2026, the NGT had directed that notices be issued to the respondents: the managing director of the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation; the state of Odisha through the chief secretary; the divisional forest officer; the managing director of the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd; and the managing director of Hotel Sonar Bangla.