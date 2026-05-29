Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (May 26, 2026)

The National Green Tribunal on May 26, 2026 directed the principal chief conservator of forests and head of forest force, Dehradun, to file an additional response providing details on the forest department’s actual working strength.

The tribunal sought information on the total number of officers and officials, the number deputed for census duty, the number retained for essential forest duties, and a contingent forest fire management plan for deploying officers and officials during emergencies.

The applicant, Deepika Khari, had sent a letter petition in 2023 complaining about the burning of dry leaves in Badkot Forest Range on the Rishikesh-Dehradun road.

The applicant said that, while travelling on the Rishikesh-Dehradun road near the Chandrabhaga river in Badkot Forest Range, she saw dry leaves being burnt at several places. She said she complained to forest and police officials, but no report was registered and no action was taken.