Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 19, 2025)

Encroachment of waterbodies in Mundka, Delhi

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 18, 2025, directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the district magistrate (DM) of West Delhi district to execute the work of demarcating encroached ponds in Mundka, identifying the encroachment within 15 days and filing specific demarcation reports.

The reports should mention the boundaries and measurements of the ponds with specific measurements of the areas encroached upon; names, parentage and address of the encroachers; nature of encroachment made by them and measures taken/required to be taken for removal of encroachments with specific timelines.

The DDA and DM should file reports regarding demarcation of ponds and identification of encroachments within three weeks, the tribunal ordered.

DDA should also file an action plan for restoration/rejuvenation of the ponds. The plan should give details about measures to be taken for restoration/rejuvenation as well as details of the works to be carried out, budget allocated and proposed allotment of works. The action plan should also have timelines for completion of works and details of nodal officers deputed for monitoring of the works to ensure timely completion, the order said.

The Authority was required to carry out the work of demarcation and identification of encroachments but “it appears that due to inefficiency/incompetence/lack of commitment on the part of its officers and also unwillingness of the concerned revenue authorities for extraneous reasons the work of demarcation of the ponds in question and identification of the encroachment of the same could not be carried out during long period of time” since passing of orders by the Supreme Court and NGT, the tribunal stated.

The Delhi State Industrial And Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) must file an action plan for restoration/rejuvenation of the pond in question giving details regarding measures to be taken for restoration/rejuvenation, works to be carried out, budget allocated, proposed allotment of works, timelines for completion of works and details of nodal officers deputed for monitoring of the works to ensure timely completion.

DDA and DSIIDC have to submit the actions plans within six weeks.

The Delhi State Wetland Authority (DSWLA) has to file a comprehensive report within six weeks regarding demarcation of waterbodies in the case and identification of encroachments in compliance with directions given by the Supreme Court and the NGT. DSWLA has to specifically mention what action was taken by it against land owning agencies in case of non-compliance with directions issued by it.

The NGT warned that in case the reports are not filed as directed, costs would be imposed on defaulting respondents in view of the default.

In the eventuality of non-compliance of the court order and failure to file reports/action plans as directed within specified period, the Member Secretary, State Wetland Authority; Vice-Chairman, DDA; Chief Executive Officer, Delhi Jal Board; Managing Director, DSIIDC and the DM should remain present before the court on the next date of hearing scheduled for January 15, 2026, the order said.

The matter related to illegally filling up of ponds in Mundka, Delhi and conversion to other uses for making new projects and grabbing the land.

The applicant, in particular, named Shangushar, Guga, Johdi and Guhli ponds which are stated to have already been filled and illegally converted. The applicant further mentioned that water from the historic Shishuwala Talab has been being drained out by using two pump sets for more than two months. A road is being constructed on pond land in the west and levelling of pond land is being done by dumping soil for changing land use of the said talab and grabbing the same.

Environmental management plan for hospitals

The NGT on November 17, 2025, took up the issue of controlling pollution in and around premier Indian healthcare institutions.

The Counsel for the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) submitted that instructions regarding uploading the Environmental Management Plan (EMP) on the website is awaited.

Clause-6 of the Plan contains a policy recommendation requiring a multi-disciplinary inter-agency committee to address the issues impacting the environment and also the requirement of having a regular environment engineer on the rolls in all hospitals to coordinate and implement the EMP, the counsel added. The instructions on compliance of Clause 6 are awaited. The counsel sought time to place a further affidavit on the matter on record.

The next hearing of the case would be held on February 11, 2026.

The tribunal noted during the proceedings on August 21, 2025, that the EMP for the hospitals placed on record did not contain the signature of any authority and also did not reveal if it was prepared in compliance with the order of the tribunal.

The MoHFW in its affidavit on August 26, 2025, stated that “the Environmental Management Plan has been duly formulated and approved”. However, it does not disclose as to which authority had formulated and approved it, the court pointed out.

Muck dumping in Himachal Pradesh river

The NGT took a serious view of muck being dumped in a river during four lane construction by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) at Sauli Khad in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. On November 19, 2025, it directed that the state of Himachal Pradesh; District Magistrate, Mandi; Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board (HPPCB) and NHAI file responses.

The tribunal directed NHAI to mention the steps taken for proper dumping of muck at designated places and the monitoring done to ensure that it is not dumped into the river and is properly dumped at a designated dump site.

The NGT also directed a joint committee to be constituted to verify the actual position and take appropriate remedial action. The joint committee would comprise representatives of the Integrated Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Shimla; Himachal Pradesh; Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), HPPCB and District Magistrate, Mandi. The NGT directed the joint committee to undertake visits to the site, look into the grievances of the applicant, verify the factual position, take appropriate remedial action and submit a report within one month.

The application said the contractors are indiscriminately dumping large boulders and muck into the adjoining river.