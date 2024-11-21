Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 20, 2024)

Jadhav Sagar, one of the oldest waterbodies in Shivpuri district, is recognised as a wetland and forms a wetland complex along with Sakhya Sagar under Section 2(h) of the Wetland Rules, 2017. Despite their ecological importance, a Rs 1.35 crore tender issued by the Nagar Palika for the development of the lake included plans to concrete 500 metres of the surrounding nallahs (drainage channels).