Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 20, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 19, 2025 directed the constitution of a joint committee to look into allegations of pollution of the Sone and Murna rivers in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, by UltraTech Cement Ltd’s Bichhapuri coal mine. The joint committee was instructed to examine the grievances of the applicant, verify the factual position and take appropriate remedial action by following due process of law, and to submit its report within two months.

The responses of the respondents and the report of the joint committee are to be filed before the central bench of the NGT, with the next hearing scheduled for January 7, 2026.

The NGT also directed the state of Madhya Pradesh through the principal secretary for environment, forest and climate change; the district magistrate for Shahdol; the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board; and UltraTech Cement Ltd’s Bichhapuri coal mine to submit their responses.

The matter relates to pollution of the Sone and Murna rivers in Shahdol by the Bichhapuri coal mine. The application was filed by Ashok Patel, a resident of Sindhuri Baiga Tola, Shahdol district.

Scientific studies conducted by Banaras Hindu University in 2021 and published in the journal International Journal of Chemical Studies in 2024 confirmed dangerously high levels of biological oxygen demand, chemical oxygen demand, and turbidity, far above permissible limits, indicating heavy industrial contamination. The Murna river, a tributary of the Sone, carries toxic discharge from the coal mine, directly affecting the drinking water and health of more than 1,200 Baiga tribal residents, the application stated.