Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 27, 2025)

Protection, conservation of higher Himalayas

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) submitted its response November 27, 2025 informing the National Green Tribunal (NGT) of its stand on higher Himalayas and its conservation.

The MoEFCC report stated that the governments of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand had filed their responses explaining the effective actions being taken to conserve, preserve and protect the higher Himalayas.

With respect to sediment transport / yield-related studies, MoEFCC was of the view that the respective state governments could conduct scientific studies, seeking support of some relevant government institutions / resource institutions, to understand the reason behind large flood events and identify the most vulnerable catchments. The associated organisations may include but not be limited to the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, Dehradun; the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee; Govind Ballabh Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment.

Since land is a state subject, relevant policies could be formulated in consultation with the respective state governments based on such research outputs, the report said.

Conservation of Kothakunta and Mangalvani lakes

No sewage discharge into Kothakunta and Mangalvani lakes in the Rangareddy district was observed, according to the report filed by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB). The report submitted November 26, 2025 stated that the TGPCB officials visited the Mangalvani lake and Kothakunta lakes and its surroundings on November 13, 2025.

The Mangalvani lake is spread over 1.6 acres and the source of water is rainwater. The full tank level (FTL) and buffer zone of the lake were earmarked and uploaded on the website of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

During inspection, no sewage discharge into Mangalavani lake was observed. The TGPCB officials have collected samples from the lake to verify the water quality and submitted the same for analysis and results are awaited.

Kothakunta lake is spread over 11 acres and the source of water is rainwater. Kothakunta lake’s FTL and buffer zone are earmarked and uploaded in the website of HMDA.

The lake was being developed under Lake Life Revival — Hyderabad Project by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Genpact, United Way. Walkways were laid around the lake and a greenbelt was developed. Sewerage diversion lines were laid along the west and south boundaries of the lake to prevent sewage entering into the lake.

During inspection, no sewage discharge into Kothakunta Lake was observed. Water samples were collected to verify the water quality and results are awaited. TGPCB is regularly collecting the samples from the Kothakunta lake every month as part of the National Water Quality Monitoring Program and heavy metal analysis yearly once.

With respect to alleged illegal constructions in the lake area, TGPCB has addressed letters to HMDA, GHMC and the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency for taking necessary action.

Waste dumping stopped at Gurugram village

Dumping of solid waste at Garhi Harsaru village in Gurugram district of Haryana has stopped and the area has been cleared, stated the report filed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board on November 27, 2025 before NGT.

Municipal Corporation Manesar submitted its report to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. It stated that the corporation was constituted vide Haryana government notification dated December 24, 2020 from the boundaries of 30 villages of Manesar. Since then, municipal solid waste has been dumped at the Sector-8, IMT Manesar site.

After June 2023, in the absence of contract in effect for processing of waste, garbage continued to be collected at the site, leading to overload. Despite multiple efforts to identify suitable land parcels in areas such as Garhi Harsaru, Wazirpur and Bhangrola, all proposed locations have been met with strong public objections, rendering them unviable.

Because there isn't an alternate site, the corporation had to start dumping waste at Garhi Harsaru temporarily. Now the processing of waste at Sector 8, IMT, Manesar has started.

Waste from the village has been transferred to the current site at Sector 8, IMT, Manesar for processing and disposal. Latest photographs along with Google locations of the vacated sites in Garhi Harsaru have been submitted.