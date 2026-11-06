Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 6, 2026)

Instructions have been issued to all field units under the Police Commissionerate, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to maintain zero tolerance towards illegal mining, ensure that no vehicle transports minerals without a valid electronic transit pass and coordinate with Delhi Police along the interstate border.

This was stated in a compliance affidavit filed by the Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, in response to orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on August 11 and October 1, 2026.

The report, dated November 5, 2026, stated that a Joint Task Force for Loni tehsil, covering the sensitive Yamuna riverbed and embankment (pushta), had been reconstituted by the district administration in coordination with the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate. The enforcement team comprises officials from the police, revenue and mining departments.

The task force has been directed to maintain continuous surveillance along the Yamuna embankment, intercept illegal mining outside permitted areas and immediately seize vehicles and machinery involved in violations.

A coordination meeting of the Joint Inter-State Task Force, comprising senior administrative, police and mining officials from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, was held under the chairmanship of the Additional District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, on September 8, 2026.

The meeting decided to intensify joint patrolling after the monsoon, recognising that the end of the monsoon mining moratorium on September 30, 2026, could increase the risk of illegal sand extraction. A joint roster-based patrolling schedule was established along the Yamuna border.

The report stated that 90 per cent of the demarcation of the interstate boundary between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh had been completed. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Loni, and the Tehsildar, Karawal Nagar (Delhi), were instructed to resolve discrepancies in land records at Badarpur village.

First information reports (FIRs) have been registered and chargesheets filed in connection with illegal mining activities. Within the jurisdiction of Tronica City police station, which covers the riverbed adjoining Delhi, cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. Investigations have been completed and chargesheets submitted before the competent courts.

The unauthorised approach road at Pachyara village, which connected the main embankment directly to an illegal mining pit in the riverbed, has also been destroyed.