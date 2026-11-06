Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 6, 2026)

Illegal mining in Yamuna: Ghaziabad Police have intensified surveillance and joint patrolling along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to curb illegal sand mining.
Interstate boundary demarcation: Authorities say 90% of the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh boundary demarcation has been completed, while an unauthorised road leading to an illegal mining site has been destroyed.
Illegal dyeing units in Gurugram: The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has identified 12 unauthorised dyeing units and initiated action against them.
Teak tree felling in Madhya Pradesh: An NGT-appointed committee found evidence of 348 illegally felled teak trees and attempted encroachment on 5.691 hectares of forest land in Sehore district.
Instructions have been issued to all field units under the Police Commissionerate, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, to maintain zero tolerance towards illegal mining, ensure that no vehicle transports minerals without a valid electronic transit pass and coordinate with Delhi Police along the interstate border.
This was stated in a compliance affidavit filed by the Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, in response to orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on August 11 and October 1, 2026.
The report, dated November 5, 2026, stated that a Joint Task Force for Loni tehsil, covering the sensitive Yamuna riverbed and embankment (pushta), had been reconstituted by the district administration in coordination with the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate. The enforcement team comprises officials from the police, revenue and mining departments.
The task force has been directed to maintain continuous surveillance along the Yamuna embankment, intercept illegal mining outside permitted areas and immediately seize vehicles and machinery involved in violations.
A coordination meeting of the Joint Inter-State Task Force, comprising senior administrative, police and mining officials from Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, was held under the chairmanship of the Additional District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, on September 8, 2026.
The meeting decided to intensify joint patrolling after the monsoon, recognising that the end of the monsoon mining moratorium on September 30, 2026, could increase the risk of illegal sand extraction. A joint roster-based patrolling schedule was established along the Yamuna border.
The report stated that 90 per cent of the demarcation of the interstate boundary between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh had been completed. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Loni, and the Tehsildar, Karawal Nagar (Delhi), were instructed to resolve discrepancies in land records at Badarpur village.
First information reports (FIRs) have been registered and chargesheets filed in connection with illegal mining activities. Within the jurisdiction of Tronica City police station, which covers the riverbed adjoining Delhi, cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. Investigations have been completed and chargesheets submitted before the competent courts.
The unauthorised approach road at Pachyara village, which connected the main embankment directly to an illegal mining pit in the riverbed, has also been destroyed.
Twelve illegal dyeing units have been identified in Gurugram, Haryana, and action has been taken against them, according to a report filed by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on November 5, 2026.
The report stated that the board had initiated action under applicable environmental laws after receiving a complaint from applicant Varun Gulati on April 12, 2026, alleging that polluting dyeing units were operating without authorisation.
Field inspections, surveillance and verification were carried out at the locations identified in the complaint to detect units operating without the required statutory permissions or pollution-control measures.
Where violations were found, regulatory and enforcement proceedings were initiated under the Water Act, 1974, and the Air Act, 1981.
The HSPCB assured the NGT that it would continue monitoring the identified locations and take action against any dyeing unit found operating without the necessary permissions or in violation of environmental norms.
Authorities have taken action over the illegal felling of teak trees at the Forest Development Corporation's nursery in Dabri village, Madhya Pradesh, along with the encroachment of forest land and the commencement of agricultural activities in the affected area.
This was stated in a joint committee report dated November 2, 2026, submitted to the NGT.
A joint committee constituted on the tribunal's orders inspected the site on October 23, 2026, at Dabri village in Ichhawar tehsil of Sehore district, where the illegal tree felling had reportedly taken place.
During the inspection, the committee photographed the affected locations and recorded their geographical coordinates using a mobile application. The Kolar dam lies north of the inspected sites, which are surrounded by forest land and tree-covered areas.
Evidence of tree felling was found at the site, with the stumps of felled trees marked by the forest department for identification and verification. The locations were accessible through an unpaved road.
No felled trees were found lying at the inspected sites. Officials informed the committee that the seized timber had already been transported to a designated depot.
The committee was also informed that Madhya Pradesh Rajya Van Vikas Nigam Limited had taken cognisance of the incident and initiated action.
According to the corporation, an attempt had been made to encroach upon approximately 5.691 hectares of forest land in Beat Sevania, Dabri village.
An investigation and stump-counting exercise conducted by the corporation identified 348 teak tree stumps at the site. No permission or approval had been granted for the felling, which was deemed illegal.
Four people were identified during the investigation in connection with the illegal tree felling and encroachment. According to the report, they admitted to jointly felling trees using sickles and axes during the day and clearing the undergrowth. They also stated that tractor-operated ploughing had been carried out at night to prepare the land for cultivation.
The four individuals were produced before the competent court at Bherunda on August 17, 2026, in connection with the registered forest offence cases.
A show-cause notice and a letter seeking an explanation were also issued to the forest guard responsible for Beat Sevania.