Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 7, 2025)

Waste management in Amritsar

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) November 4, 2025 directed the commissioner of Municipal Corporation Amritsar to file an affidavit disclosing the clear timeline for bridging the gap between generation and treatment of daily generated solid waste. The affidavit, to be filed within four weeks, should also include an undertaking that legacy waste will be cleared by October 2026.

He was also asked to disclose the material on the basis of which the quantum of legacy waste (33.67 MT) has been calculated, which, according to him, is spread over an area of 21 acres.

The counsel for the commissioner had informed that earlier timeline could not be adhered to for clearing the legacy waste accumulated within the limits of the municipal corporation. A new bid was finalised and work order was issued with the timeline of completion of work by November 2026.

The commissioner, who appeared virtually, informed that 33.67 MT of legacy waste had accumulated and the entire legacy waste will be cleared by October 2026.

He has further informed that 476 tonne of legacy waste is generated within the limits of the municipal corporation every day and considering the treatment capacity, there is a gap of 190 tonnes per day. He further submitted that a fresh contract is being awarded for clearing the daily generated waste so that no gap exists and within two months the new contract would become operational.

Solid waste dump near River Aasan, Dehradun

NGT ordered the Dehradun Municipal Corporation November 6, 2025 to file an affidavit disclosing the progress made in clearing the legacy waste from a dump near River Aasan. The report has to be filed at least a week before the next date of hearing on February 5, 2026.

The matter related to leachate flowing into the river from a solid waste dump. In the previous proceedings, the statement of counsel for the district magistrate of Dehradun had recorded the demarcation of the floodplain zone of River Aasan with a one metre contour, taking into account 1:100 highest flood level.

On November 4, 2025, the Municipal Corporation had filed an affidavit disclosing that leachate was overflowing from the dumpyard due to a broken boundary wall surrounding the site. It also mentioned the action taken in this regard.

The report stated that the damaged boundary walls have been repaired. The boundary walls on the north and west sides have been designed to facilitate the flow of stormwater through the opening of the wall. If these openings are closed and the water channel is obstructed, it may cause damage to the entire plant.

The drain is being maintained regualrly and a leachate drain is created along the sanitary landfill facility to prevent the leachate mixing into the stormwater drain.

The municipal corporation has constructed the boundary wall to separate the stormwater from the wastewater entering the stormwater drain. Leachate accumulated outside the plant's boundary has been collected using a suction pump and transferred to the leachate treatment plant.

Currently, the reconstruction of the damaged boundary wall is complete, and there is no longer any leachate flowing outside the wall. Municipal Corporation, Dehradun has also disclosed the status of disposal of legacy waste and has given the timeline of January 30, 2026 for clearing the entire legacy waste.

The court was informed that testing of soil and groundwater was also done and the reports were found to be within the parameters. Further, it was mentioned that the demarcation of the floodplain has been done.

Illegal borewells in Delhi

In spite of NGT order passed in November 20, 2024 directing authorities to shut down illegal borewells operating in New Ashok Nagar, Delhi, requisite action has not been taken. This was stated in an application filed by Ramesh Chand to NGT. The tribunal had directed requisite action to be taken within three months.

In response, NGT November 4, 2025 directed notice to be issued to the Central Groundwater Authority and others to file their reply. The court will next hear the case on January 29, 2026.

The matter related to installation and operation of borewells on public road by some residents of New Ashok Nagar.