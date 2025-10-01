Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 1, 2025)

Steps taken to stem pollution of waterbodies in Doda

District administration of Doda in Jammu & Kashmir, along with all the concerned departments, has aligned for execution of works identified for remediation of pollution affecting the waterbodies of Bhaderwah.

In addition, review meetings are being held on a frequent basis with all stakeholders, according to the Progress Report by the Deputy Commissioner, Doda.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed submission of a report on the current status of water quality of four streams including Puneja nallah, Halian, Haloon and Hanga besides Neel Ganga river.

The problems identified included 1.68 million litres per day (MLD) of sewerage and septage generated by households getting drained into waterbodies directly or indirectly, without any treatment.

To remedy the situation, it was proposed that a 4.5 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) should be established for proper treatment and disposal of sewage waste. Also, a 5 KLD faecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP) is to be established.

The deputy commissioner of Doda had taken up the matter with all the concerned departments, including Housing & Urban Development; Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; Health & Medical Education and Public Works Department for speedy execution of the works identified as per the action plan.

A strong monitoring mechanism has been established to review the progress report of the action plan on the ground. A quarterly review is being carried out by the additional deputy commissioner, Bhaderwah and subsequently, review meetings were being held by DC, Doda for assessing the pace of the activities and passing necessary directions to the concerned.

The Jammu & Kashmir Pollution Control Board (J&KPCC) has been periodically testing the water quality and found that water samples meet the specified standards.

The report dated July 22, 2025 was uploaded to the NGT site on September 26, 2025.

Delhi diesel locomotive shed violating environmental norms

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has recommended levying a Rs 2.06 crore environmental compensation (EC) on a diesel locomotive shed in Tughlakabad, Delhi under Northern Railways for violation of environmental norms.

DPCC, in its report to NGT on September 1, 2025, has proposed EC for discharge of wastewater without requisite treatment and operating without consent to operate (CTO) under Water and Air Acts.

Stone quarry in Jajpur, Odisha

The eastern bench of NGT September 25, 2025 directed the constitution of a joint committee to look into the complaint of violation of consent conditions and environmental norms by a stone quarry in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The committee would comprise representatives of collector and district magistrate of Jajpur, Odisha; Odisha State Pollution Control Board, Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Odisha. The joint committee has been directed to look into the matter and file its report within one month.

The matter is related to Bajabati black stone quarry-2 in an area of 5 acres in Bajabati village in Dharmasala tehsil of Jajpur. The application said that the quarry operated by Sarat Chandra Behera violated consent conditions. Complaint was also made to authorities regarding violations but no action has been taken.