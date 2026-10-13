Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 12, 2026)

In a significant order, the National Green Tribunal on October 9, 2026 , directed that the District Survey Reports for Basti and Shamli districts in Uttar Pradesh be set aside.

The tribunal noted that, in the case of Basti district, no replenishment study had admittedly been conducted before the District Survey Report was prepared.

In the case of Shamli district, although a replenishment study had been conducted, it was admittedly not placed before the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee and the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Uttar Pradesh, when the District Survey Report was approved in a meeting held on August 1, 2024.

The SEIAA, Uttar Pradesh, had “mechanically approved” the District Survey Reports of Shamli and Basti without ascertaining whether a replenishment study had been conducted before the reports were prepared, and whether the reports were based on material gathered and recorded in the replenishment study, the NGT order stated.

The bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the approval of the District Survey Reports for Basti and Shamli could not be sustained and should be set aside, as it “suffers from the defect of non-application of mind”.

Since the authorities maintained that a replenishment study had been conducted for Shamli district, the tribunal directed SEAC and SEIAA, Uttar Pradesh, to reappraise the District Survey Report for Shamli in light of the study.

While reappraising the Shamli report, SEAC and SEIAA must duly consider the anomalies and objections pointed out by the applicant and recorded in the NGT order, the tribunal said.

In the case of Basti district, since no replenishment study was admittedly conducted, the tribunal said the District Survey Report could not be sustained and should be set aside, given the settled legal position on the mandatory requirement of a replenishment study for preparing such reports.