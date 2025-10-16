Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 15, 2025)

MCD files report on Ghazipur landfill

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) filed a report October 10, 2025 before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stating the current status of Ghazipur landfill.

According to the report, the Ghazipur sanitary landfill site receives 2,400-2600 tonnes of fresh waste every day. Out of this, the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Ghazipur processes 700-1,000 tonnes per day. The remaining is dumped at landfill site, at the limited space created through biomining, since vertical expansion is restricted.

Diversion of waste to Okhla earlier was discontinued in April 2025 but has restarted again from August 2025. Therefore, around 300 tonnes per day is presently diverted to the Okhla processing facility. But the quantum of diversion is subject to the operational requirements of the Okhla plant, as sometimes the fulfillment of demand is not optimum through the designated zones for Okhla plant.

MCD has initiated bio mining and bioremediation projects at the site in line with Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016 and the directions of NGT. Several trommel machines have been deployed and substantial quantities of legacy waste have already been processed, though complete remediation is a time consuming exercise given the enormous amount of the heap.

The work was started in 2019. Initially, the work was taken on a pilot basis through empanelled agencies with limited machinery.

Various challenges were encountered such as no working spaces for trommel machines to operate, non-availability of specialised machines / technology and in experienced contractors.

A volumetric assessment of the site was carried out in July 2022 through drone survey, which assessed around 8.5 million tonnes of legacy waste with mound height of about 65 metres. As of August 2025, 3.2 million tonnes of legacy waste has been processed.

"Owing to the mismatch between the daily quantum of fresh waste received approximately 2,400-2,600 tonnes and present processing capacity of 700-1,000 MT daily there remains a gap of 1500 to 1600 MT per day which cannot be processed immediately".

In order to manage the balance quantity, the waste is dispersed over already existing pockets within the limited available space at Ghazipur site. This is a temporary measure, assured the report by the MCD which has arisen due to lack of additional land and processing facilities and MCD is actively engaged in expansion of waste to energy plant and bio-mining operations.

Out of the legacy waste being biomined, around 5 acres of land has been cleared. The space is not left vacant but is being utilised for operational requirements.

Although fresh waste is still being added, landfill volume is decreasing because legacy waste is removed at a much higher rate, resulting in daily reductions of waste mounds. The landfill is shrinking and not growing.

As per recent data, after awarding of contract in March 2025, the disposal of waste is much more than the fresh waste received. The leachate generated is being collected and re-used at SLF by sprinkling over it to settle the dust and for the bio-culture of fresh waste.

Furthermore, MCD has constructed two leachate collection tanks with a capacity of 50,000 liters each. The leachate tanks were completed in December 2024. The proposal for operation and maintenance of LTP at Okhla is under process.

With respect to inert and C&D stacking at dumpsite, the report said that bio mining is under progress at various locations with disposal taking place through three gates located at SLF site Ghazipur.

Since decomposition is a continuing process, there are chances of fire incidents, as waste sites produce methane gas due to anaerobic decomposition of organic matter, therefore C&D material is spread over the waste received to curtail the volatile gases which might erupt due to high temperature. It reduces fire risks, controls odour.

This practice acts as a gas containment measure and part of bio-remediation and bio-mining processes according to MSW Rules and Central Pollution Control Board guidelines.

Regarding leachate flow through kachha drains, it was submitted that the drain located near one of the gates was a pucca drain but with the passage of time, the condition has deteriorated. To reconstruct the drain, a proposal has been moved.

The waste to energy plant at Ghazipur receives around 70-1,000 tonnes per day. The nominal capacity is 1,300 tonnes per day and operational capacity is 800-850 tonnes per day. To manage fluctuations in daily waste inflow and maintain continuous operation, the facility has been provided with a waste storage pit, which serves as a temporary holding area before waste is mechanically processed and fed into incineration.

The report explained that fly ash is not prepared from leachate. In the WTE plant MSW / RDF is burnt in a high temperature furnace or incinerator to generate electricity. When this waste combusts, a fly ash/bottom ash is produced which is used for making fly ash bricks for which few purchasers are available in the market.

Illegal sand mining in River Bawanthadi

NGT directed the District Magistrate, Balaghat and Superintendent of Police, Balaghat October 15, 2025 to ensure that no illegal mining takes place at River Bawanthadi in Chicholi village, Kharlanji tehsil, Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh.

NGT noted that despite sufficient time having been granted, the miner, Wainganga Mining Works, has not filed their report. The court granted one last opportunity to the mineral based industry to file its response. NGT also directed that till further orders are passed no mining should be undertaken by the miner from the mining lease site.

Complaint filed before NGT noted that for many years in Chicholi, illegal sand mining has been carried out in Bawanthadi by sand mafia. Mining is being carried out even in the stream of river using machines like Poklane.

The sand mafia are also mining beyond permitted lease area and have dug out pits more than 20-25 feet deep. As a result, water level in the area has gone down and river morphology and ecology is seriously disturbed and damaged.

Illegal stone mining in Odisha's Jajpur

The eastern bench of NGT ordered October 8, 2025 the constitution of a joint committee to look into the allegations of illegal mining in Bajabati village under Dharmasala tehsil of Jajpur district, Odisha.

The joint committee would verify the factual position and suggest appropriate remedial action. The committee would comprise representatives of Collector and District Magistrate, Jajpur; Odisha State Pollution Control Board; Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur and State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Odisha. The report of the joint committee should be filed within one month, the order said.

The application filed before NGT stated mining was taking place in Bajabati Black stone quarry-6 in an area of 5 acres in violation of environment clearance / consent conditions and environmental norms.

Complaint was also made to concerned authorities, but no action was taken. NGT directed notice to be issued to the collector and district magistrate of Jajpur, among others.