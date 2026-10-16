Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 15, 2026)

Solid waste dumping in Upper Lake, Bhopal

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) was directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) October 12, 2026 to ensure that no soil, earth, construction debris or other solid material is deposited/dumped within the full tank level (FTL) area of the Upper Lake affecting the storage and ecological character of the wetland.

Water hyacinth and silt removed from the Upper Lake should be completely dewatered and promptly transported from the bank to a designated site for appropriate disposal, ensuring that the removed biomass is not allowed to reenter the waterbody or accumulate along the lake edge and there should not be any encroachment within the wetland or prohibited zone or no constructions zones and the Wetland Rules, 2017 must be strictly complied with directed the bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh.

The NGT had taken suo moto cognizance of the news article published in Dainik Jagaran, July 15, 2026 that highlighted the issue of several truckloads of soil dumping inside the Bada Talab of FTL area by the BMC.

It was stated that a case of several truckloads of soil being dumped into the FTL area of the Upper Lake (Bada Talab) near the Bhadbhada intersection has come to light. On one hand, the district administration is carrying out a drive to remove encroachments within the Bada Talab catchment area and on the other hand, soil is reportedly being dumped into the FTL area of the lake opposite Hotel Taj, the news article pointed out.

2026 legal framework for firecracker use

"The legal framework governing the use of firecrackers in 2026 is anchored in a definitive paradigm shift away from sweeping absolute bans, leaning instead toward heavily regulated and conditional permissions," said the NGT, October 13, 2026 .

The tribunal mentioned the Supreme Court orders passed in September and October 2026, which "explicitly ruled out a complete blanket ban nationwide ahead of the Diwali festive season".

The central bench of the NGT was hearing the case related to severe air pollution in Bhopal and other cities in Madhya Pradesh.

The court directed that the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board, rules and regulations issued by Madhya Pradesh and the orders of the Supreme Court must be strictly implemented by the authorities during the festive season to control air pollution in Bhopal.

BMC assured the court that periodical meetings are being held by the concerned authorities and remedial measures are being taken to control air pollution. BMC also sought more time from the court to submit the progress report and action taken report.

The tribunal directed that necessary directions in accordance with the directions issued vide order dated May 20, 2026 and further necessary steps in accordance with the decisions taken by the High Level Committee at the state level and district-level committee must be taken to control the air pollution within the territorial jurisdictions of the committees.

Salt bunds in CRZ area of Kachchh being demolished

The process of demolition of salt bunds of Whitevibe Salt Private Limited which are in existence in coastal regulation zone (CRZ), Lakhpat taluka, Kachchh district, Gujarat area has stated, the NGT was informed, October 12, 2026 .

The project proponent started the demolition work of the bunds which will take around eight weeks because the area is very large.

In its report dated October 8, 2026, the Gujarat Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) stated that the unit has demolished 100-110 feet in length of the bund at three locations. Further, demolition work on the bund is ongoing at another location.

The counsel for the applicant has also expressed satisfaction with the work of demolition of illegal bunds which is in progress and the same would be completed very soon.

The tribunal stated that the project proponent must adhere to the timeline it set for clearing the entire bund.

The NGT directed Whitevibe Salt Private Limited to clear the bunds within eight weeks and the GCZMA should carry out the demolition. No CRZ clearance would be granted to the project proponent until the bunds are cleared.

An application was filed before the NGT, western zone bench by Gadhvi Hingaldan Prabhudan on June 5, 2026, regarding the massive illegal and unlawful reclamation work carried out by White Vibe Salt in CRZ-I(a), CRZ-I(b), and NDZ areas of CRZ-III.

The illegal construction of bunds has obstructed the natural tidal flow of water and has led to alteration of biologically active mudflats of ecologically sensitive areas on un-surveyed lands of villages Dhunay, Kaiyari, Kapurashi and Fatehpur, located in taluka Lakhpat, district Kachchh, in an area comprising 1514 hectares for production of salt, bromine and marine chemicals without obtaining prior CRZ permission from GCZMA, the application stated.