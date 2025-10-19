Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 17, 2025)

All necessary action should be taken by the authorities to protect the waterbodies in Bhilwara from encroachment and the discharge of untreated water, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said on October 15. 2025 .

The matter relates to the encroachment of two waterbodies, Dharmo Talab and Fatehsagar Talab, also known as Bada Talab, in tehsil Kotri, district Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

The NGT noted that there were serious violations, unlawful encroachments, and unauthorised mining activities, which challenge the sovereignty of the state and the authority of the District Collector, to whom public duties have been entrusted to protect public land. However, no action has been taken so far.

The Tribunal directed the District Collector, Bhilwara, to take immediate action to ensure that all encroachments on the waterbodies are removed without delay and that no untreated water is discharged into them.

“We make it clear that the land records disclose that Khasra numbers 2049 and 2050 are recorded as a ‘Talab’, which is Talab Fatehsagar in the settlement records. Any wrong entries done by any authority concerned without the State Notification or authority by law, shall be acted strongly and necessary punitive and disciplinary action must be taken against the official/officer concerned who were responsible for maintaining the records and to protect the public property,” said Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, NGT, central bench.

The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) was also directed to ensure that no untreated water is discharged into the waterbodies. In case of any violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the board must initiate punitive action and calculate and recover environmental compensation.

Actions taken by the District Collector, Bhilwara, and the RSPCB are to be reported to the tribunal within three weeks.

The court clarified that it is the responsibility of the Zila Parishad, Bhilwara, to protect public property and ponds within its jurisdiction, and to ensure compliance with the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The next hearing is scheduled for November 26, 2025.

The NGT had earlier, on July 9, 2025, directed the District Collector to take necessary action, but no reply has been filed yet. The Tribunal had also ordered proper demarcation and identification of the land through EIS/GPS in addition to the Zareeb method, if possible.

The Collector was further directed to remove all encroachments from the waterbodies. It was noted that many drains were discharging untreated water directly into Fatehsagar Talab, and the Municipal Corporation or Council was instructed to take immediate remedial action. If untreated water is found to be entering the waterbodies, the State Pollution Control Board must take appropriate remedial measures, assess environmental compensation, and file an action taken report within three weeks.