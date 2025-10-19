Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 17, 2025)

The NGT orders immediate removal of encroachments and halting of untreated water discharge into Bhilwara’s Fatehsagar and Dharmo Talabs.
A joint committee is set up to probe large-scale felling of indigenous trees in Rajasthan’s Didwana–Kuchaman district.
The Tribunal forms a panel to investigate illegal constructions and sewage discharge threatening Indore’s Bilawali Lake and green belt.
All necessary action should be taken by the authorities to protect the waterbodies in Bhilwara from encroachment and the discharge of untreated water, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) said on .
The matter relates to the encroachment of two waterbodies, Dharmo Talab and Fatehsagar Talab, also known as Bada Talab, in tehsil Kotri, district Bhilwara, Rajasthan.
The NGT noted that there were serious violations, unlawful encroachments, and unauthorised mining activities, which challenge the sovereignty of the state and the authority of the District Collector, to whom public duties have been entrusted to protect public land. However, no action has been taken so far.
The Tribunal directed the District Collector, Bhilwara, to take immediate action to ensure that all encroachments on the waterbodies are removed without delay and that no untreated water is discharged into them.
“We make it clear that the land records disclose that Khasra numbers 2049 and 2050 are recorded as a ‘Talab’, which is Talab Fatehsagar in the settlement records. Any wrong entries done by any authority concerned without the State Notification or authority by law, shall be acted strongly and necessary punitive and disciplinary action must be taken against the official/officer concerned who were responsible for maintaining the records and to protect the public property,” said Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, NGT, central bench.
The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) was also directed to ensure that no untreated water is discharged into the waterbodies. In case of any violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the board must initiate punitive action and calculate and recover environmental compensation.
Actions taken by the District Collector, Bhilwara, and the RSPCB are to be reported to the tribunal within three weeks.
The court clarified that it is the responsibility of the Zila Parishad, Bhilwara, to protect public property and ponds within its jurisdiction, and to ensure compliance with the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974. The next hearing is scheduled for November 26, 2025.
The NGT had earlier, on July 9, 2025, directed the District Collector to take necessary action, but no reply has been filed yet. The Tribunal had also ordered proper demarcation and identification of the land through EIS/GPS in addition to the Zareeb method, if possible.
The Collector was further directed to remove all encroachments from the waterbodies. It was noted that many drains were discharging untreated water directly into Fatehsagar Talab, and the Municipal Corporation or Council was instructed to take immediate remedial action. If untreated water is found to be entering the waterbodies, the State Pollution Control Board must take appropriate remedial measures, assess environmental compensation, and file an action taken report within three weeks.
The NGT’s Central Bench, on , directed the constitution of a joint committee to investigate indiscriminate tree felling in Didwana-Kuchaman district of Rajasthan.
The Tribunal called for a report from a joint committee comprising representatives from the District Collector, Didwana-Kuchaman; the Divisional Forest Officer, Didwana; the Rajasthan Wetland Authority; and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board. The committee has been directed to visit the site and submit a factual and action taken report within six weeks.
The issue raised in the application concerns the indiscriminate felling of trees, including indigenous species such as neem, babul, rohida, and khejri — the state tree of Rajasthan.
Counsel for the applicant contended that unchecked destruction of green cover and land conversion in such a fragile landscape not only threaten biodiversity and ecological balance but also undermine the conservation value of the Didwana wetland. Unless restrained, the ongoing activities could result in irreversible environmental damage.
On , the NGT directed the formation of a three-member committee to probe large-scale unplanned and illegal constructions in the notified green belt area of villages Fatan Khedi and Kelod Kartal, tehsil Juni Indore, and the catchment area of Bilawali Lake on Khandwa Road, Indore. The committee will visit the site and submit an action taken report.
The application filed before the Tribunal stated that both villages form major catchments of Bilawali Lake, a key source of freshwater supply to Indore city. Widespread construction activities are being carried out, damaging the environment through land misuse, tree felling, and destruction of greenery by land mafias developing illegal colonies, buildings, farmhouses, and other dwellings in the green belt.
Another major issue highlighted is the direct discharge of effluent and untreated sewage into Bilawali Lake — the city’s main source of freshwater — posing serious environmental and public health risks.