Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 21, 2026)

The Supreme Court on October 13, 2026, directed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to take steps within six weeks to clearly explain the existing regulatory framework governing research and clinical trials involving different levels of stem cell manipulation for autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The court said this would help curb the malpractice of illegally administering a prohibited medical intervention as a clinical service.

The ministry was directed to issue a comprehensive protocol explaining the regulatory framework governing the use of stem cells in research and clinical trials relating to ASD.

The protocol must set out, step by step, the procedure for obtaining the necessary permissions and approvals, the timelines applicable at each stage, and the duties and obligations of all stakeholders.

The statutory or regulatory basis for each compliance requirement, along with the competent authority responsible for granting the necessary approval or authorisation, must also be clearly identified and explained.

Wherever practicable, the protocol should include a flowchart to help medical practitioners, institutions and members of the public identify the regulatory pathway applicable to a proposed intervention.

The ministry was also directed to raise awareness and widely disseminate information about the existing regulatory framework, making it clear that stem cell therapy for ASD is not permissible as a clinical service outside a duly approved and monitored research or clinical trial setting.

The Union government had proposed a multicentre randomised controlled trial (RCT) across two tertiary care centres. However, the Supreme Court raised concerns about the eligibility criteria for participation in such research or clinical trials.

The court directed the Union government to clarify the proposed eligibility criteria for the RCT, particularly whether randomisation could result in some participants, including those already undergoing the therapy, being excluded from the intervention under study and consequently being unable to access its potential benefits.

If the proposed trial design could result in eligible participants, including those already receiving the therapy, being excluded from the intervention, the government must consider the implications and submit a comprehensive plan to the court.

The plan should provide for continued monitoring and medical supervision of such participants, including appropriate follow-up, assessment of their clinical condition and any further measures necessary to safeguard their health and well-being.

All these measures must comply with applicable scientific, ethical and regulatory standards, said the bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan.

The court reiterated that no new patients should be enrolled for stem cell therapy for ASD outside a duly approved and monitored research or clinical trial setting.