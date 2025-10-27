Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 24, 2025)

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has expressed concern over the wide variations among popular rice varieties in their ability to use nitrogen, noting that the issues raised in The Hindu report titled “ Study finds wide variety of nitrogen-use efficiency in Indian rice varieties ” are genuine.

This was stated in the counter affidavit filed by the ministry before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on October 14, 2025.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is mandated with developing high-yielding, nitrogen-use-efficient and climate-resilient varieties in major food and commercial crops, including rice. ICAR also coordinates and facilitates the release of various rice varieties after multi-location evaluations, the NGT was told.

The Government of India supports state governments in ensuring the balanced use of fertilisers and improving soil health through various schemes.

One such initiative is the Soil Health Card/Soil Health Management Scheme, under which soil health cards are issued to farmers. These cards provide advisories based on the nutrient status of the soil and recommend the appropriate dosage of different nutrients required.

Another programme, the Crop Diversification Programme, is being implemented in traditional Green Revolution states such as Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh to encourage a shift from water-intensive paddy to pulses, oilseeds, nutri-cereals, cotton and agroforestry — thereby conserving soil fertility and groundwater.

The Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana and Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the North Eastern Region aim to promote organic farming and reduce the excessive use of nitrogenous fertilisers, including urea.