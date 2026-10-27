Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 26, 2026)

The reports submitted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (J&KPCC) on the water quality of Manasbal wetland and sources of pollution do not reflect the actual conditions, according to a response filed by applicant Raja Muzaffar Bhat on October 17, 2026.

Both reports, submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), acknowledged that untreated domestic wastewater from households along the wetland's periphery was being discharged directly into it. They also recorded the dumping of mixed municipal solid waste along its banks, with the CPCB noting that some of the waste was partially submerged.

The CPCB found that none of its seven water samples met Class B water quality standards for outdoor bathing. The J&KPCC also reported that two of its four monitoring locations failed to meet Class B standards for biochemical oxygen demand (BOD).

However, the applicant argued that the CPCB report did not adequately examine the discharge of untreated sewage from 14 villages into Manasbal wetland through the Lar canal. Instead, it focused on water quality assessment, municipal solid waste and greywater.

According to the applicant, the CPCB neither conducted a comprehensive inspection of sewage discharge into Manasbal Lake and the Lar canal nor analysed microbiological data to identify faecal contamination from the canal and surrounding settlements.

The report also lacked details on measures to treat greywater and the capacity of the sewage treatment plant (STP) proposed for the 14 villages.

Despite both pollution control bodies recording untreated wastewater discharge and solid waste dumping, neither report documented any assessment or recovery of environmental compensation from the authorities concerned, the applicant said.

The applicant also challenged the J&KPCC's findings on water quality, alleging unreliable microbiological results due to inadequate sampling.

The committee collected samples only from open-water locations, excluding surface drains at Kondabal, Chesma Manasbal, Gratbal and Jarokbal Bagh, which it had identified as discharge points. It also failed to sample the Lar canal and feeder springs.

The applicant argued that samples collected from open water could be diluted and therefore fail to reflect pollution levels at discharge points.

The J&KPCC report acknowledged that untreated domestic sewage entered the lake through open drains, described solid waste management as "highly unsatisfactory" and classified the lake as being under "moderate ecological stress".

However, it concluded that the lake met microbiological standards based on faecal coliform levels alone.

The applicant pointed out that the committee's own total coliform readings ranged from 640 to 1,000 colony-forming units (CFU) per 100ml across all four monitoring locations, exceeding the Class B limit of 500 CFU per 100ml. The report did not address this discrepancy, the applicant said.