Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 27, 2025)

Limestone mining around the Samadhiyala Bandhara reservoir in Bhavnagar district could disrupt the natural limestone barrier, leading to seawater intrusion, contamination of runoff, and deterioration of water quality, according to the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Department, Government of Gujarat.

In a reply filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on October 16, 2025, the department stated that these impacts could undermine the salinity control objectives of the Samadhiyala Bandhara Scheme. It recommended that the environmental clearance granted to Nirma Ltd by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) be “reconsidered and reviewed in the interest of justice to maintain the water quality” in the affected villages of Vangar, Madhiya, Padhiarka, Doliya, Gujarda, Dudheri and Dudhala in Mahuva taluka, Bhavnagar district.

Implemented under the Bhavnagar Irrigation Project Circle and managed by the Amreli Irrigation Division, the Samadhiyala Bandhara Scheme was designed to prevent salinity ingress from seawater and to preserve freshwater in the region. The reservoir lies just 2.3-4.3 km from the proposed limestone mining projects. The department warned that disrupting the limestone belt — which acts as a natural barrier against salinity — may lead to greater saline intrusion, undermining the reservoir’s effectiveness.

The bandhara supplies non-saline water for irrigation and groundwater recharge, helping maintain soil and water quality in surrounding areas. Mining activity, the department cautioned, could increase groundwater salinity, contaminate water sources with suspended particles and sediments, alter pH levels, and cause siltation — all of which would reduce water storage capacity and disrupt natural drainage, the department stated.

A government notification dated August 13, 2024, classified the Samadhiyala Bandhara as a reservoir for irrigation and drinking purposes. During the environmental clearance process, local residents had raised concerns about salinity intrusion, prompting the project proponent, Nirma Limited, to pledge mitigation measures. The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) also expressed concern about saltwater intrusion and the effectiveness of the salinity ingress control bund.

Nirma Ltd assured that the conceptual pit would remain above groundwater level, that piezometers would be installed for hydrogeological monitoring, and that garland drains would maintain a hydraulic gradient towards the Bandhara to create positive freshwater pressure. However, according to the department, the company has yet to provide evidence or data to demonstrate that any of these promised protective measures have been implemented.