Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 28, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on October 27, 2025 , directed a joint committee to file a fresh report on the sources polluting Dal Lake. The panel was originally constituted under its order dated August 21, 2024.

The report must include details such as the number of drains or channels discharging untreated sewage into the lake, houseboats releasing sewage, unauthorised constructions, and commercial establishments in the lake’s periphery contributing to pollution. The joint committee has also been tasked with identifying persons or entities responsible for contaminating the lake and determining the original area of Dal Lake as per old revenue records compared with its present extent.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has been instructed to collect samples from at least five locations each at the lake’s inlets and outlets, as well as from other pollution-affected areas, and to submit the analysis report.

The tribunal directed the committee to complete the exercise within eight weeks, with the report to be submitted immediately thereafter. The next hearing has been scheduled for January 28, 2026.

The suo motu application concerns the deteriorating condition of Dal Lake due to municipal sewage, pollution, urbanisation, and other human activities. The NGT had earlier, on August 21, 2024, ordered the formation of a six-member joint committee to ensure that untreated sewage and other pollutants are prevented from entering the lake.

However, the tribunal noted that despite the committee’s report filed on September 30, 2025, its directions had not been fully complied with. The NGT also cited observations from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the CPCB that many houses in Nayadyar, Jogilankar, and Saidakadal discharge sewage through PVC pipes into water channels leading to the lake, while hamlets within the lake are also releasing sewage and waste.