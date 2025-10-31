Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 29, 2025)

A two-member joint committee was directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on October 28, 2025 , to examine a complaint filed by villagers of Chaturbhuj, tehsil Kotputli, district Kotputli–Behror, Rajasthan, against the setting up of a proposed sewage treatment plant (STP) close to their homes.

The NGT’s central bench directed the formation of a joint committee comprising one representative each from the District Collector, Kotputli–Behror, and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board. The committee was asked to visit the site, interact with stakeholders, and assess the environmental and public health impacts of the proposed STP. A report is to be submitted within four weeks.

Notices were also issued to the chief secretary, Rajasthan; director, urban development and self government department, Rajasthan; and the principal secretary to government, urban development and self government department, among others. They have been asked to file their replies within four weeks.

The letter petition was filed by Satyanarayan Sharma and three others from village Chaturbhuj, requesting that the proposed STP be shifted from its current location. The applicants said the plant would be just 50-100 metres away from an ancient religious site, an educational institution, a gaushala, a temple, and the village’s borewell water supply.

They alleged that the Nagar Parishad Kotputli was setting up the STP in violation of environmental norms, despite an alternative non-agricultural site being available just 1,600 metres away. The Nagar Parishad reportedly claimed the site could not be shifted as it lay within a floodplain, although villagers argued that no water flow existed in the area.

A site inspection by the regional officer of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) found that the proposed land belonged to a government school and was located near populated areas. The report also noted that about 200 trees had been planted on the site by villagers under the Chief Minister’s scheme.

The NGT observed that consent from the SPCB is mandatory for an STP under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, as it handles polluted matter and must be sited at a reasonable distance from habitation. While acknowledging that STPs can emit odours unless adequate safeguards are installed, the tribunal also noted that, in the absence of STPs, untreated sewage could cause more severe water and environmental pollution.