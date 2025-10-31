Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 30, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on October 30, 2025 , issued comprehensive directions to protect workers and individuals exposed to asbestos cement roofing sheets and other asbestos-containing materials.

Employers have been directed to assess asbestos levels, mark regulated areas, post hazard signs, install ventilation systems with appropriate filters, and create green belts or other technological measures to reduce airborne asbestos levels. The proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been made mandatory for workers.

To prevent non-occupational exposure, particularly in schools, the tribunal directed that the manufacturer’s instructions and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-recommended tools be used when handling, installing or removing asbestos-cement roofs. Safety precautions must be taken to ensure proper sealing and minimise waste generation.

The state pollution control boards and schools have been instructed to conduct regular inspections of buildings with asbestos cement roofing to assess their condition and determine the need for repairs or replacements.

Regarding transportation and disposal, the NGT directed that asbestos waste must be carried in leak-tight sealed containers such as specialised bags or drums, and any damaged containers must be repacked immediately. Vehicles transporting asbestos waste should be properly covered to prevent dust emissions, clearly marked to indicate hazardous material, and the waste must only be disposed of at authorised facilities equipped with impermeable layers, drainage systems, and environmental monitoring.

The NGT bench, headed by Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, instructed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to review all available scientific evidence and global best practices within six months. The ministry must then formulate policies to minimise or regulate the use of asbestos cement roofing sheets and other asbestos-based materials in schools, homes, and public buildings.

The tribunal further directed the MoEFCC to ensure the proper management and disposal of asbestos waste in line with its vision statement, along with a clear action plan and timelines. The MoEFCC has also been asked to issue guidelines on manufacturing, installation, maintenance, dismantling, and disposal of asbestos products such as roofing sheets and water pipelines.

The MoEFCC and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) have been ordered to circulate the resulting policies, guidelines, and standard operating procedures to all relevant ministries, state chief secretaries, and pollution control boards across India for strict compliance.