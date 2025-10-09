Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 8, 2025)

NGT environmental compensation funds

There are no alternate sources of funding available to complete the 24 ongoing projects which have been listed under National Green Tribunal (NGT) environmental compensation (EC) funds, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated in its October 8, 2025 report to the NGT.

CPCB requested NGT to allow the continuation of NGT EC funds usage for the ongoing 24 projects and expenditure towards activities /studies/projects or any other expenses directed by the tribunal in various matters.

The report also listed the 24 ongoing projects under NGT EC funds. They include bioremediation of contaminated soils, surface water bodies and groundwater of the de-sludged and refilled lagoon of Godavari Bio-refineries at Sakarwadi, Maharashtra.

Another was a restoration plan for the environment, public health and groundwater around the Panipat refinery. Review of national ambient air quality standards and satellite-based ambient air quality monitoring at national scale were also projects under NGT EC funds.

The NGT on September 9, 2025, had directed the CPCB to disclose if an alternate source of funding is available for any of the 24 projects. CPCB was also directed to disclose all the sources of funds (grant-in-aid and other sources) and the amount received.

The CPCB report said there are five categories of funds available with the CPCB — Grant-in-aid (received Rs 126 crore); central sector schemes (received Rs 7.51 crore); NGT EC funds (balance Rs 468.25 crore; environmental protection charges (EPC) funds (balance Rs 347.50 crore) and CPCB self-generated funds (balance Rs 98.35 crore).

Restoration of Chande Baba Talab

The NGT on October 8, 2025, directed the district magistrate of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to file an affidavit giving details of action taken, along with a copy of the drone video of the Chande Baba Talab.

A drone video would be helpful for assessment of the present status of the water body. The visuals would also help to carry out the waterbody’s rejuvenation/restoration, including plantation, in its catchment areas.

The matter related to the conservation and development of ‘Chande Baba Talab’ situated in the village of Garhi-Chunoti, Lucknow. During winter, the lake attracts thousands of migratory birds. But the number is on the wane due to encroachments and reduction in water levels.

The lake gets its water from a storm water drain named Nagwa Nala. Fresh water of the drain, which joins the Sai river, is wasted. There is a need to join the storm water drain to the Chande Baba Lake in order to improve its water level, the applicant said.

As per material placed on record before the court, the total area of the Chande Baba Talab is 36.909 hectares of which there is encroachment over 3.1859 hectares.

Sand mining in Mahuar river

The NGT’s central bench on October 7, 2025, directed the forest department in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh to take effective action in case any sand/gravel mining is found to be undertaken in Saki Ghat of the Mahuar river near the Ghughsi and Orina villages according to the provisions of the Forest Act, 1980 and Indian Forest Act, 1927.

The application filed before the NGT said gravel is being loaded in 150-200 tractors daily without obtaining a mining lease from Saki Ghat, which falls under the jurisdiction of the forest department.

The joint committee report on the matter said no sand mining activity is being carried out at Saki Ghat of the Mahuar river near the Ghughsi and Orina villages situated in the Badoni tehsil. No sand mining lease is sanctioned by the mining department. The sand/gravel deposit site is situated completely within forest land, and no vehicular approach pathway exists to reach the sand deposit area.

The joint committee said the forest and mining department has a system of patrolling and check posts to control illegal mining and transportation.

The report recommended an increase in patrolling of the area by the forest and mining department. Also, the forest department should create “adequate obstructions in pathways to river ghats to restrict vehicular movement towards sand deposits”.