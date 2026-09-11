Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 10, 2026)

Silica dust emissions from Jhabua factory

Concerned authorities were directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to conduct inspection on complaints of silica dust emissions from a factory operating in the Meghnagar Industrial Area, Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, September 9, 2026.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the NGT directed the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the District Jhabua Collector Office and the Mining Department to conduct an inspection and take necessary remedial actions. In case it is found that the units are found to be violating environmental norms, remedial measures must be taken. In case of non-compliance, the MP Pollution Control Board must report the matter to the tribunal within three months.

The letter petition by Rashtriya Adiwasi Kranti Sena, dated June 29, 2026, stated that a quartz (silica) grinding factory operating under the name Samruddha Mines and Minerals is located in the Meghnagar Industrial Area. The factory is emitting large quantities of silica dust into the surrounding environment. Continuous exposure to this silica dust causes silicosis, an incurable occupational disease, which has affected many workers and caused several deaths.

Villagers submitted complaints regarding the issue, and the matter was also widely reported in newspapers. Following the complaints, the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board conducted an inspection and, after confirming the violations, ordered the closure of the industry. However, the factory has resumed operations and is now emitting even more silica dust than before.

Photographs are enclosed as evidence, clearly showing the continued emission of dust.

Trees felled for colony construction in Khandwa

The NGT, on September 9, 2026 directed the constitution of a three member joint committee to look into allegations of illegal tree felling for the construction of a colony in Khandwa's Omkareshwar Road Kothi area, Madhya Pradesh. The committee was directed to visit the site and submit a factual and action taken report within six weeks.

The tribunal's central bench also directed the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board, Divisional Forest Officer, Khandwa; Municipal Corporation, Khandwa among others, to submit a response on the matter.

The matter has been taken on the basis of a news item in Dainik Bhaskar dated August 29, 2026 titled "“Haryali Par Kulhadi". The news report stated that hundreds of trees have been cut down for the construction of a colony Omkareshwar Road Kothi area. Machines are now continuously excavating the hillside, damaging the natural beauty of this pilgrimage site.

It is further reported that construction has proceeded in violation of environmental rules, cutting trees and damaging the hillside and natural ecology of the pilgrim site, without necessary permission from RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority), environmental clearance, or authorization from the competent authority under the municipality.

Construction in sensitive zone of National Park in Bhopal

On September 9, 2026, the NGT directed the Director of Van Vihar National Park and Zoo and the Chief Wildlife Warden of Madhya Pradesh to investigate the complaint of illegal constructions in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Van Vihar National Park. Action taken should be intimated to the Registrar, Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, within three months.

The matter was taken up based on a letter petition stating that, to protect wildlife, the government of Madhya Pradesh declared the area within a 100-meter radius from the boundary of Van Vihar National Park as an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). This decision was taken to protect wildlife and reduce human-wildlife conflict.

A joint committee of the Revenue Department and the Forest Department demarcated the boundary of Van Vihar National Park. During the process, the committee found that the village of Prempura falls within the 100-meter Eco-Sensitive Zone. Despite this, numerous illegal multi-story buildings have been constructed within this restricted area, and new construction continues daily.

No action has been taken by the Van Vihar management to ensure the ecosystem of Van Vihar National Park is not adversely affected.