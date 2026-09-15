Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 14, 2026)

Illegal operation of Meerut leather unit

A leather unit (Hapuriya Leather Society) in Doongar village, Meerut district, Uttar Pradesh, categorised as 'Red', was operating without receiving any Consent to Operate (CTO) from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

This was stated in the joint committee report submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), September 5, 2026 .

A joint committee visited the site on July 9, 2026. The nominated joint committee members visited the unit and the surrounding area. During the visit, the unit was found closed, and leather processing work was not being done.

The joint committee observed that the project lacks both a proper cemented, black-topped internal road and any green belt or plantation development within the site premises. Inclement weather with heavy rainfall was noted during the inspection. Significant storm-water runoff was observed flowing from the project site onto the main road before ultimately discharging into the front-facing agricultural fields. The runoff patterns indicate that the on-site storm water drainage system is entirely inadequate.

According to the available records of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), regional office, Meerut, the project has never applied for a CTO.

Under section 25 of the Water Act, 1974, securing CTO is a mandatory legal requirement for operating such a 'red' category activity.

The committee observed that an adequate effluent treatment plant (ETP) had not been installed to treat the generated process effluent. During the unit's operation, the untreated effluent was discharged through a 1-kilometre closed drain and a 1.5-kilometre open drain, which ultimately terminated in the village pond of Azampur.

During the joint committee's visit, it was informed that approximately 150 members of the Hapudiya processing leather society carry out raw hide processing on the premises. The process is conducted manually through a penetration method utilizing raw hide skin, lime, babool bark and sawdust.

During the joint committee's visit, standing crops of sugarcane, paddy and jowar were observed growing in the fields. According to the Deputy Director of Agriculture, Meerut, office records show no reported incidents of crop damage in the villages of Poothkhas and Azampur due to effluent from the unit over the last ten years.

Regional office, UPPCB, Meerut has requested the Chief Medical Officer, Meerut and Chief Veterinary Officer, Meerut to provide information if any loss or threat has occurred to humans and animals due to the operation/non-compliance of the leather processing activity in Dungar.

As per report received from the Chief Medical Officer, Meerut and Chief Veterinary Officer, Meerut no damage was observed or reported due to the discharge and activity of leather processing in Dungar.

As per the report of the Deputy Director, Agriculture, Meerut, no contamination was observed in the soil test of concerned agricultural fields that would cause any damage to the crops.

It was reported earlier that the untreated effluent of the leather processing activity in Dungar finally meets the drain in the pond situated in the nearby village of Azampur.

The pond is shallow, with almost the entire surface area occupied by dense aquatic vegetation. Incidents concerning damage or loss to aquatic life have been reported previously.

Untreated effluent from the leather processing activities was being discharged through a drainage channel that flows directly into the pond.

The individuals engaged in the leather processing belong to economically weaker sections of society; approximately 150 families depend on this micro-scale, individual cottage activity for their livelihood.

Environmental damage has not been established. Environmental compensation can be imposed, but it is very difficult to rationalize the environmental compensation (EC) to the individuals engaged at the processing place, the report said.

The resumption of operations at the 'Red' category project is strictly contingent upon a comprehensive due diligence review. This evaluation must be conducted by the UPPCB for the issuance of a CTO pursuant to the provisions of the Water Act, 1974; by the MoEFCC for an environmental clearance (EC) under the framework of the EIA Notification, 2006; and by the Uttar Pradesh State Ground Water Management and Regulatory Authority (UPSGWMA) for the mandatory groundwater abstraction permission.

The individuals engaged in leather processing have filed cases seeking livelihood relief before the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

In compliance with the NGT's directives regarding remedial action, the joint committee recommended that the Development department execute the rejuvenation work for the Azampur pond. The work must include cleaning, desilting and constructing a bypass drain within the pond to prevent further mixing of effluent. Subject to an administrative decision, the associated expenditure would be borne either by the project proponent or the liable families and the final amount should be treated as environmental compensation.

Illegal stone crushers in Roopnagar, Punjab

The matter of stone crushers operating illegally in Roopnagar, Punjab was taken up by the NGT, September 9, 2026 .

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) filed an additional status report on August 7, 2026 disclosing the status of 171 stone crushers in district Roopnagar. The report stated that 25 of the 171 stone crushers have been closed. Seventy-two stone crushers were found non-compliant while 60 were found partially compliant. Environmental compensation was imposed on 4 stone crushers. Only 10 of the 171 stone crushers were found compliant.

The applicant's counsel submitted that illegal mining is in progress in Roopnagar area. Counsel for the state of Punjab stated that the issue would be looked into and appropriate action would be taken.

Waterbody encroachment in Kataka district

The pond (hata pokhari) and its embankment in Pubakhanda mouza, Niali tehsil, Kataka district, Odisha, have been cleaned up and authorities are regularly monitoring the waterbody's cleanliness.

The report by the Collector and District Magistrate of Kataka district, September 9, 2026 stated that a part of the pond embankment has been encroached and an encroachment case is already running on that land.

The Tahasildar, Niali has issued a notice to the encroacher to vacate the land. However, the encroacher has filed a case that is pending before the High Court of Orissa. Therefore, eviction could not be made by the Tahasildar, Niali.

The BDO, Niali, reported that three women self-help groups have been engaged for the regular door to door collection of solid waste within Niali Gram Panchayat. The collected solid waste is being transported and stored in the community compost pit existing in Niali Gram Panchayat. It is further submitted that eight community compost pits are currently available in Niali Gram Panchayat. In order to strengthen the solid waste management system and meet the growing requirement, the Gram Panchayat has approved a proposal under the Gram Panchayat Development Plan for the construction of four additional community compost pits.

The BDO, Niali, reported that an estimate of Rs 4,00,000 has been prepared for constructing a boundary wall and wire fencing on the western side of the panchayat pond (hata pokhari) and the work will start very soon.

The BDO, Niali has requested to the Chief Development Officer cum Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Kataka, July 28, 2026 for execution of budgetary allocation of Rs 1,20,000 towards transportation of solid waste from segregation shed to MRF centers to CMC, Kataka and sanction of the fund from Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, Odisha, the report added.