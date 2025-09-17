Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 15, 2025)

The Supreme Court on September 15, 2025 gave a clean chit to the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre and the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Trust (Vantara) after considering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report.

The SIT filed its report and summary with annexures and USB flash drives on September 12. It stated that with the help of multiple central and state agencies, regulatory and enforcement bodies, it had examined reports and affidavits, conducted site visits, obtained expert opinions and granted personal hearings.

The inquiry covered the full range of allegations, not only concerning acquisition of animals, smuggling and laundering, but also welfare and husbandry, conservation and breeding, climatic and locational issues, as well as financial and trade improprieties, the court noted.

A bench comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Prasanna B Varale observed that the SIT had coordinated with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) Management Authority of India, Central Bureau of Investigation, Directorate of Enforcement, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs Department and the jurisdictional police, and had carried out a thorough and extensive investigation into the complaints.

The court order recorded: “The SIT, after thorough investigation in coordination with the above multiple agencies, clearly opined and concluded that there is no violation of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, the Recognition of Zoo Rules, 2009, CZA guidelines, Customs Act, 1962, Foreign Trade (Development & Regulations) Act, 1992, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, or the CITES.”

On the basis of the SIT report, the SC noted that the receipt of animals by Vantara through rescues and housing them for conservation and breeding had gone through complex multi-layered statutory approvals, procedures and documentation. Imports of animals had been made only after the issuance of valid permits, which could not be disputed once fully documented.

The SIT further concluded that repeated inquiries into Vantara, arising from multiple complaints and petitions over the years, had consistently found no violation of law. The court therefore dismissed allegations of smuggling or laundering as meritless.

On welfare standards, the SIT found that Vantara’s facilities exceeded prescribed benchmarks, with mortality figures aligning with global zoological averages. Independent bodies such as Global Humane Society also certified that Vantara not only complied with but exceeded internationally recognised benchmarks, awarding it the Global Humane Certified Seal of Approval.

The apex court expressed satisfaction with the facilities, noting that in certain respects they surpassed statutory benchmarks. Allegations regarding misuse of carbon credits, water resources or financial impropriety were also found baseless, with the Enforcement Directorate confirming no breach of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The SC endorsed the SIT’s conclusions, deprecated the aspersions cast on statutory authorities and the judiciary, and accepted the report. The applications were accordingly disposed of.