Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 15, 2026)

Illegal sand mining in Odisha’s Budhabalanga river bed

The grant of a mining lease or short-term permit for sand is governed by the Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 2016 (OMMC Rules, 2016) and neither the Tental nor the Pandupal sand bed has been settled or leased under these rules; thus, any extraction would be considered illegal mining.

This was stated in the report, September 7, 2026 filed by the Mining Officer, Mayurbhanj on behalf of the Additional Chief Secretary, Odisha; Steel and Mines Department, Bhubaneswar; Collector and District Magistrate, Mayurbhanj and the Deputy Director of Mines, Bhadrak.

The matter concerns illegal mining and sand lifting from the Tental and Pandupal sand beds in the Budhabalanga river, both located under the Badasahi tahasil of Mayurbhanj district.

The applicant had alleged in the application filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the miners were extracting more than 500,000 cubic metres of sand from each site over an area exceeding 15 acres, coupled with allegations of illegal stocking of sand and cutting of river embankments.

The report stated that prior to the application filing, the Mining Department, Mayurbhanj had already detected illegal sand lifting during a night enforcement operation conducted jointly with APR force and mining squad at Rangapani bridge, Tental. A case was registered against the miner and an estimated 4,000 cubic metres of sand was reported to have been excavated and transported from the bridge safety zone. The excavator used in the mining was subsequently apprehended from Balka forest and a criminal case was registered.

On the orders of NGT May 12, 2026, a joint committee was constituted. The committee was directed to visit the site, verify the factual position and suggest remedial measures. The committee visited the sites on June 22, 2026 and submitted its report recording the observations.

The Mining Officer, Mayurbhanj addressed the Chief Executive Officer, Odisha Space Applications Centre vide letters dated July 9, 2026 and August 17, 2026, requesting replenishment reports and DEM-based assessment of the quantum of sand illegally excavated from both sand beds for the period 2023 to 2026. Receipt of these reports is still pending.

Section 163, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 has been promulgated over the area with effect from June 3, 2026 and the illegally constructed make-shift road at Pandupal was demolished by the joint team of Police, Revenue and Mining officials on May 13, 2026 as a remedial and preventive measure.

Conservation of Madhya Pradesh’s Champak lake

NGT September 11, 2026 directed the District Wetland Conservation Committee headed by the Collector of Pachmarhi, Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh to scientifically demarcate Champak lake. This demarcation must consider the lake's original area, water spread area, catchment area and buffer zone, using proper identification and mapping through geo-tagging including drone survey.

After reviewing reports from authorities, including the joint committee report, the bench of Justice Sheo Kumar Singh noted a discrepancy. The Special Authority Development Area, Pachmarhi, communicated in a letter dated December 30, 2025, that the total area of the Champak lake Pachmarhi is 43.400 hectares, while the Joint Committee Report stated the notified wetland area is approximately 23.12 hectares.

The State Wetland Authority was further directed to verify and correct the area and ensure the wetland is protected.

The natural drains feeding the lake should be conserved and adequate silt removal measures and screening arrangements must be provided to prevent forest debris and waste from entering the lake.

Regular plantation should be undertaken along the site of the lake adjoining the boundary of Champak lake, Champak bungalow, and grassland, and it should be regularly maintained with deep plantation and a green belt.

The District Wetland Conservation Committee, Collector Pachmarhi and the Special Development Authority, Pachmarhi, were directed to ensure that no petrol/diesel operated boats operate within the wetland.

The activities should be regulated according to the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, and no development work near the lake should be undertaken without the prior permission from the competent authority, the order stated.

Jajpur sand quarry under scanner

On September 11, 2026 , NGT’s eastern bench took up the case concerning alleged violations of environmental norms in the operation of Pankapal-II sand quarry in Pankapal village, Jajpur district, Odisha.

Grievance of the applicant are the illegalities and environmental norm violations by the private respondent Daitari Dhal, the lessee of Pankapal-II Sand Quarry over an area of 12.30 acres or 4.978 hectares in village Pankapal under Danagadi tahasil.

The application stated that the sand mining operation is in violation of environment clearance conditions, consent to operate (CTO) conditions, Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016 and Enforcement and Monitoring of Sand Mining Guidelines, 2020, Odisha Sand Policy 2021, EIA Notificatioin 2006 and Amendment 2016, Odisha Minor Minerals Concession Rules 2016 and Supreme Court Order passed in Deepak Kumar Case and NGT order in Sudarsan Das case.

The NGT directed notice be issued to the respondents which include the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest Environment and Climate Change, Odisha; Deputy Director of Mines, Jajpur; Collector and District Magistrate, Odisha; Tahasildar, Jajpur among others.

The respondents have been directed to submit their reply within a period of four weeks. In addition, the court gave directions for the constitution of a two member joint committee. The committee has been directed to visit the site and submit the factual and action taken report within four weeks. The court will next take up the case on November 5, 2026.