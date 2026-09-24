Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 23, 2026)

Information on Chopra Gadhera restoration inadequate

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on September 21, 2026 called out the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC); Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board (UKPCB); District Magistrate, Rudraprayag (appearing for the Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) for not providing adequate information on the restoration/rejuvenation of Chopra Gadhera (natural freshwater stream/rivulet) in Jawadi village and the remediation of environmental damage caused during the execution of a rail road project from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag.

UKPCB was directed on July 16, 2026 to file an additional action taken report regarding the imposition and recovery of environmental compensation on RVNL and MEIL for illegally dumping muck in violation of environmental norms. However, the UKSPCB has not filed the additional action taken report.

The NGT headed by Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi pointed out that the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand was directed to issue instructions for making the amount of Rs. 2,03,96,111 available to the Committee of Experts for utilization toward the restoration/rejuvenation of Chopra Gadhera and the remediation of the environmental damage caused and to file report. However, this was also not done.

Counsels for MoEFCC, UKPCB, District Magistrate, Rudraprayag (appearing for the Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand), RVNL, and MEIL sought time to file their responses, which the court allowed.

The NGT also directed the state of Uttarakhand, through the Chief Secretary and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (HoFF), to be present before the court to ensure just and proper compliance with the court orders.

A letter petition was sent by Jot Singh Bist, Adhyaksh, Gram Vikas Samiti Utyasu (Jawadi) Bhardar, district Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand dated August 10, 2023 alleging that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) is executing a rail road project from Rishikesh to Karnaprayag that passes through the village in question.

However, RVNL illegally created a dumping area on a Chopra Gadhera without obtaining statutory permissions/NOC/clearance from the concerned authorities, thereby damaging the environment and causing health hazards to local people also.

The application stated that there is a low-lying area in the village where they collect rain water, used for various purposes by villagers but this area is also being filled in by dumping construction material. Several trees in the low-lying area have also been damaged. It was further stated that several complaints were made by the complainant to various authorities but no action has been taken.

The application was disposed of via NGT order on December 18, 2025. Directions were given to reuse the excavated muck and relocate the excess muck as per the approved Environment Management Plan and environmental norms.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) were directed to consult the village Gram Panchayat and the committee of experts to prepare and execute an action plan for restoring/rejuvenating Chopra Gadhera and remediating the environmental damage caused.

A penalty of Rs. 2,03,96,111 was to be deposited by RVNL and MEIL and should be used for the restoration/rejuvenation of Chopra Gadhera of village Jawadi and remediation of the environmental damage caused.

In addition, the cost of restoration/rejuvenation of Chopra Gadhera and remediation of the environmental damage caused should be assessed by the Committee of Experts constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) expeditiously preferably within three months. RVNL and MEIL was liable to pay the costs assessed by the Committee of Experts, the court had said.

Illegal waste disposal by Muzaffarnagar paper mills

On September 21, 2026 , the NGT took up the matter of paper mills in and around the village of Makhiyali, Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh disposing of their waste in violation of environmental norms.

The applicant, Yogesh Kumar stated that heavy trucks transported a large quantity of unprocessed and mixed waste daily—including plastic, polythene, rubber, municipal solid waste and e-waste—at the direction of the paper mills surrounding Makhiyali village. The allegation is that this waste is burnt or stored near the village under the guise of municipal waste. Further allegation of the applicant is that Ghazipur waste is also diverted to the village concerned.

Counsel for the applicant in support of such an allegation has referred to the photographs. He has also relied upon the news items.

The tribunal directed notice be issued to the respondents which included the paper mills along with the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR; State of Uttar Pradesh; Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board among others. The case will be next taken up on December 9, 2026.

Waterbody rejuvenation in Kathula Gauspur village

All efforts must be taken by the Municipal Corporation, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh to ensure that the waterbody in village Kathula Gauspur, tehsil Sadar is rejuvenated and strictly in accordance with the environmental norms directed the NGT, September 21, 2026 .

The NGT, on July 1, 2026 had directed the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Prayagraj to file the rejuvenation plan for the pond. The affidavit filed by the Municipal Corporation, Prayagraj on September 16, 2026 does not contain the rejuvenation plan. The report mentioned a detailed project report (DPR) but even that DPR has not been placed on record.

Counsel for the Municipal Corporation, Prayagraj submitted that the DPR will be placed on record before the next hearing date (December 7, 2026) and the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Prayagraj would appear virtually on the next date of hearing to assist the court.

In the application, the applicant stated that the water body (talab) at village Kathula Gauspur, tehsil Sadar, Prayagraj, covering an area of 0.2650 hectares, is on government land. The applicant stated that the water body's land has been encroached upon by blocking its recharge channel, causing the water body to dry up. Furthermore, constructions have been made on the water body's land, and no action has been taken despite the applicant's complaint.