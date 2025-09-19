Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 17, 2025)

The counsel for the state of Uttar Pradesh informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on September 16, 2025 , that they would place on record the loss of revenue the state may incur owing to the suspension of short-term permits for the removal of sand deposited on agricultural land following floods.

The next hearing has been scheduled for November 12, 2025.

The NGT was examining whether commercial mining activity should be permitted for private agricultural landholders during the post-monsoon period by granting mining leases or permits in the name of removing sand accumulated in fields during the monsoon.