Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 17, 2025)

The counsel for the state of Uttar Pradesh informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on , that they would place on record the loss of revenue the state may incur owing to the suspension of short-term permits for the removal of sand deposited on agricultural land following floods.
The next hearing has been scheduled for November 12, 2025.
The NGT was examining whether commercial mining activity should be permitted for private agricultural landholders during the post-monsoon period by granting mining leases or permits in the name of removing sand accumulated in fields during the monsoon.
Lalitpur Power Generation, Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, was given a clean chit by a joint committee constituted by the NGT, the court noted on . As no environmental violations were found by the committee, no further action was required, Justice Sheo Kumar Singh stated.
The court listed environmental measures for Lalitpur Power Generation to implement. These included complying with MoEFCC guidelines for the disposal of fly ash. The project proponent was directed to install wired fencing around all reclaimed sites and to carry out plantation using the Miyawaki method on these sites to ensure ecological restoration.
While filling pits or voids in the future, provision should be made to retain water holes to provide drinking sources for cattle and wildlife. The project proponent was also directed to repair and maintain approach roads damaged by heavy vehicles transporting fly ash.
For the protection of ponds and water bodies within or adjoining low-lying areas, an earthen embankment of the cross-section specified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) should be constructed around them to prevent ash spillage or surface runoff. The project proponent must also monitor groundwater quality within a 500-metre radius before filling low-lying areas with fly ash, the order said.
On , the NGT eastern bench directed the CPCB to file a report on illegal brick kilns operating in Barabani, Paschim Bardhaman. In addition, the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, West Bengal, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB), and the district magistrate, Barabani, among others, were also asked to submit reports.
The applicant sought directions for the immediate closure of illegal and non-compliant brick kilns operating in Barabani. They also requested orders for the CPCB and WBPCB to impose environmental compensation on the units and for the district magistrate and block development officer (BDO), Barabani, to ensure compliance with environmental norms.
The applicant said the kilns were operating without environmental clearance or consent from the WBPCB, thereby causing air pollution leading to serious respiratory problems, contamination of groundwater and soil, and the illegal use of fertile topsoil.