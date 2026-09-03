Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 2, 2026)

Water quality of Kitchener lake in Delhi

The analysis of water samples collected from Kitchener Lake in Delhi showed that requisite parameters such as faecal coliform, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), and chemical oxygen demand (COD) are not meeting prescribed norms.

This was stated in the report filed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in its report on August 17, 2026, and taken up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on September 1, 2026.

The applicant referred to the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) affidavit from February 16, 2026, and submitted that the DDA awarded a contract for cleaning Kitchener Lake, spending about Rs 22,58,000. The applicant stated that the money does not seem to have been utilised for cleaning the lake.

The NGT directed the DDA to file a response on the Kitchener Lake pollution and explain why the lake’s water quality is not meeting norms despite awarding the cleaning work.

In this regard, the applicant referred to the tender acceptance document dated February 11, 2025, for Rs 14,08,670 for cleaning Kitchener Lake in 2025. They also cited the tender acceptance document dated July 30, 2026, allotting work for Rs 22,58,372 for 365 days in 2026.

Demarcation of Yamuna flood plain at Prayagraj

On September 1, 2026, the NGT directed the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Uttar Pradesh, and the Flood Works Division, Prayagraj, to file their further progress report before December 11, 2026, on the status of the flood plain zone demarcation for the Yamuna river in Prayagraj district.