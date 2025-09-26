Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 26, 2025)

Wetlands of Barabanki

On-site investigation conducted by a three-member committee has found no encroachment or permanent construction of any kind on the 12 wetlands of Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. This was stated by the State Wetland Authority in a report on September 24, 2025, in compliance with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order of May 21, 2025.

The matter related to encroachments and construction activities on wetlands / waterbodies situated in various parts of Barabanki. The application specifically referred to the 12 wetlands of Bhaghar, Chakaura, Vangaon, Bhitri, Bainatikahar, Kamrava, Saraibarai, Natkauli, Khudmau, Saddullahpur, Salarpur and Sarahi.

A three-member committee was constituted to conduct on-site and archival investigation of the issues raised in the application. The committee comprised of the sub-divisional magistrate of the relevant tehsil, the block development officer of the relevant development block and the Regional Forest Officer of the relevant forest range.

The report said that in 2018, certain constructions were undertaken at the Sarai Barai Wetland for wildlife conservation, enhancement of the migratory bird habitat and facilitation of eco-tourism. These included a culvert approach road, two huts and an earthen mound for birds. These structures were renovated in 2023.

However, at no time has any construction been carried out by filling the submerged (water) portion of the Sarai Barai wetland. The investigation confirmed that there is no evidence of encroachment by filling the waterbody of Sarai Barai.

Likewise, the report said that no evidence was found of any filling of submerged areas in other wetlands also. The inspections concluded that all the wetlands are in due compliance with the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

The 12 inspected wetlands remain free from reclamation, encroachment or construction, the report noted. Some activities have been observed, such as the seasonal use of Bhitri and eco-tourism works near Bhaghar Jheel.

However, they are not violating any rules as they do not alter the ecological character of the wetlands and are confined to permissible areas. The on-site investigation revealed that none of the wetland waterbodies have been filled or encroached upon by any permanent constructions.

Waterbodies in Delhi

There is no encroachment on the 22 waterbodies which are under the management and control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), stated the report filed by the Horticulture Department, MCD to NGT on September 25, 2025.

Out of the 22 water bodies, the report showed 20 have already been developed / restored by MCD. The remaining two (Welcome Jheel in Shahdara and Naini Lake in Model Town) waterbodies are under process of development; necessary action for their rejuvenation is being undertaken in a phased manner.

An application was registered suo-motu by NGT on the basis of a news item published in the newspaper The Hindu on April 25, 2024 with the headline The curious case of Delhi's disappearing water bodies.

Forest encroachments in Saket, Delhi

NGT directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) September 25, 2025 to submit a report on the status of litigations pending before the Delhi High Court and Saket District Court pertaining to forest encroachments in Saket. The case will be next heard on December 22, 2025.

The application was registered suo-motu on the basis of a newspaper article which appeared in Navbharat Times on June 25, 2024 regarding the encroachment in the forest of about six hectares between Press Enclave and Saket Sports Complex in Saket, New Delhi.

DDA, in its report on May 21, 2025, said that the land was transferred to the authority as a package deal. The DDA report also mentioned that unauthorised construction has been found on the land in question.

Upon inspection, unauthorised construction exists in the form of a graveyard with some graves being new and some old existing at site. There are also “unauthorised encroachments in the form of temporary sheds, and certain areas have been occupied by kabadiwalas and a few jhuggis have been illegally erected”. The DDA report also disclosed some pending litigations before the Saket District Court and Delhi High Court.