Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 3, 2025)

Status of Gangetic dolphins in Ganga, Brahmaputra basins

The current estimated population of dolphins is 6,324 in Ganga and Brahmaputra basins, stated the affidavit filed by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

WII had conducted a range-wide (Ganga and Brahmaputra basins) population estimation of the Gangetic dolphin under a project funded by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) January 20, 2025 had directed WII to file a report on the manner and methodology that was adopted for estimating the dolphin numbers in the Ganga basin.

The project "Planning and management for aquatic species conservation and maintenance of ecosystem services in the Ganga river basin (GRB) for a clean Ganga" is funded by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (water resources), according to the WII report.

The objective of the project is to evaluate the status of biodiversity, assess riverine health and determine the current distribution and population status of key conservation-dependent species, such as the Gangetic dolphin across GRB.

To achieve this, WII conducted extensive boat-based visual encounter surveys across 22 rivers within the basin, including the mainstream Ganga river, to systematically document the distribution and population of the Gangetic dolphin.

The Gangetic dolphin sighting occurrence in the GRB was recorded using a boat-based visual encounter survey between 2020 and 2023. The team surveyed a total of 7,680 km of the river stretches, covering 22 rivers in the Ganga basin.

The surveyed stretches were further categorised into 5 km sampling units and each sampling unit is referred to as the Biodiversity Evaluation Unit (BEU). The report estimated that the Gangetic dolphin population in GRB was 3,936.

The report dated May 16, 2025 was uploaded to the NGT site on September 3, 2025.

Stone crushers alongside River Chaki in Kangra

There are 14 stone crushers in the Kandwal-Lodhwan-Tipri belt of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. The state industries department has executed 13 mining leases in the concerned area and the leases were finalised after following due process and adhering to norms. These include mandatory environmental clearance and deploying necessary staff to regulate mining activities in the area.

This was stated in the report filed by the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) September 2, 2025.

The matter relted to illegal sand mining alongside Chaki river in the belt. NGT on November 7, 2024 had directed the constitution of a joint committee to look into the matter.

In order to curb illegal mining, the consent to operate the stone crushers are given by HPSPCB only when the crusher unit has a valid registration and a mining lease issued by the state industries department.

Moreover, now the consent to operate (CTO) is being given to stone crushers only till their registration and mining lease are valid. This has been done to make sure that the crushers do not run without a valid source of mining.

The crusher units are inspected regularly by HPSPCB, according to the inspection schedule, and it is ensured that consent conditions and environmental norms are adhered to by them.

The joint committee, in its final report on March 19, 2025, said that the stone crushers are yet to fully comply with the "environmental guidelines for stone crushing units" issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in June 2023.

During the first site inspection conducted by the joint committee on December 2, 2024, some stone crushers were found discharging wastewater containing silt in the river. However, during the second and third site inspection, the joint committee observed that stone crushers had taken measures to desilt wastewater and store clear water for recycling by constructing earthen ponds.

For the past violation, environmental compensation of Rs 2,37,500 was imposed on Diamond Enterprises stone crusher in Barikhad village, Nurpur tehsil in Kangra for overflow of wastewater from settling chamber outlet of into Chakki river.

Ready mix concrete plants in Karnal & Panipat

Closure action was taken against 21 ready mix concrete plants (RMC) in Panipat and Karnal by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB). The action was taken according to a report filed by the joint committee during inspection.

In addition, environmental compensation was also imposed upon these RMCs by HSPCB, stated the report filed by the board before the NGT on September 3, 2025.

A meeting was convened by the district administration of Panipat and Karnal to review and ensure regulatory control over RMC plants.

During the meeting it was “categorically emphasised that no RMC Plant shall be established or allowed to operate without obtaining prior Consent to Establish and CTO from the HSPCB and to ensure strict compliance, necessary directions have been issued to all concerned departments related to construction activities”.

Authorities have been directed to regularly monitor the functioning of all RMC plants and construction projects within their jurisdiction and ensure that project proponents utilise ready mix concrete only from RMC plants approved by HSPCB.

The September 3, 2025 report indicated that HSPCB released a policy order on December 4, 2020, which was revised on August 1, 2025. This directive pertains to the classification of industrial sectors and projects into red, orange, green, white and blue categories for consent management and regulatory oversight.

As per the policy order, ready mix concrete plants have been classified under the green category in the consent procedure. Thus, these plants should not be operated under any circumstances without CTO from HSPCB.