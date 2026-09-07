Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 3, 2026)

Remove encroachment from Bandham Kunta buffer zone: NGT

Directions were issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), southern bench, September 3, 2026 to ensure that the prescribed buffer zone of the Bandham Kunta, a summer storage tank in Dornakal, Mahabubabad district, Telangana is restored and protected in accordance with law.

The bench of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana noted that all the reports filed clearly show that the natural stream carrying surplus water from the upper lake was obstructed by the construction of a compound wall, resulting in diversion of the natural flow of water and submergence of the adjoining agricultural fields.

The reports also establish that Bandham Kunta is a notified tank under the Irrigation and CAD Department; its FTL has been surveyed jointly by the Irrigation and Revenue authorities.

Thus keeping in mind the the recommendation made by the Joint Committee for removal of the encroachment and having regard to the report of the District Collector, Mahabubabad, recording that the compound wall has been constructed within the buffer zone of Bandham Kunta Cheruvu as determined with reference to its full tank level (FTL), the concerned authorities are directed to take appropriate steps, strictly in accordance with law and after following due process, to remove the encroachment falling within FTL.

The application was filed by farmers of the Dornakal Bandham Cheruvu Ayakattu, alleging encroachment upon the Cheruvu Shikam land of Dornakal Bandham Cheruvu which belongs to Bandhan pond. It was alleged that certain private persons had occupied 1.1950 acres of Cheruvu Shikam land and were constructing a compound wall, thereby obstructing the access road used by the farmers, interfering with the natural flow of flood and rainwater, and creating a risk of flooding and submergence of the adjoining agricultural lands.

The joint committee conducted a site inspection of Dornakal Bandham Cheruvu on July 5, 2024 and submitted its report dated July 27, 2024 stating that the natural stream flowing along the road had been obstructed, resulting in diversion of runoff water and stagnation of agricultural fields.

The committee found that a compound wall had been constructed within the buffer zone across the natural stream carrying surplus water from the upper tank, resulting in diversion of the natural water flow and consequent submergence of agricultural fields. The committee also recorded that the inlet to the tank had been disturbed, though the inlet drain was subsequently restored by diverting the nala.

Hingonia dam in Jaipur now a wetland

The central bench of NGT September 2, 2026 took up the matter of encroachments from Hingonia dam area of Jaipur, Rajasthan, September 2, 2026 .

During the hearing, the court was informed that the status of the water body has been modified as a wetland.

The total area of the waterbody / wetland, map, revenue records, catchment area and its FTL area are required to be placed clearly before the tribunal by the Water Resources Department, Rajasthan and the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), the court directed.

Directions were issued to the representatives of the Water Resources Department, Rajasthan and JDA who deal with the matter and possess sufficient knowledge and records to be personally present at the next hearing (September 29, 2026) to clarify the position.

Issue raised in the application is encroachment on the land/water body named as ‘Hingonia Dam’ which the state of Rajasthan initially acquired, and later the dam was constructed. It is alleged that there are certain encroachments on this land by the different authorities / persons and the concerned authorities have not taken action.

The report filed by the District Magistrate, Jaipur which confirmed encroachments by private individuals and that the land is in possession of JDA.

Rice mill polluting Chhattisgarh village

A two-member committee was directed by NGT September 3, 2026 to look into the complaint of pollution caused by a rice mill in a densely populated area of Mandraud village in Dhamtari district, Chhattisgarh. The committee was directed to visit the site and submit the factual and action taken report.

The court also directed notices be issued to the district magistrate; Chief Executive Officer, Janpat Panchayat Kurud; Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board; Owner of Anand rice mill among others to submit their response.

The matter related to pollution caused by Anand rice mill running in a densely populated area of Mandraud. It was stated that the industrial unit is directly adjacent to a government primary school and a public utility pond used daily by villagers. Furthermore, the main overhead drinking water tank supplying water to the entire village is situated just 200 metres away from the mill.

The application stated that as per an official inspection report, August 7, 2026 issued by Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board, the mill is responsible for water and air pollution in the area. In addition, an official health department communication mentions that 25 newborns in the area are severely underweight due to toxic mill emissions.