Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 4, 2025)

Rayagada residents decry UAIL’s operations for polluting air, water, soil

The residents of Lachhuguda village in Doraguda, Rayagada district, Odisha, are experiencing pollution issues due to the operation of a long-distance bauxite conveyor belt, red mud pond, ash pond, rod mill, intermediate junction house, and vehicle movement on the village road by Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL) in Doraguda, Rayagada. This was mentioned in the rejoinder affidavit filed by the applicant Nanda Jhodia of Lachhuguda on August 11, 2025 to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in response to the joint committee's inspection report.

The applicant referenced the committee report submitted by the District Magistrate of Rayagada, which acknowledged the presence of dust pollution at the intermediate junction house, attributed to its location in a compact valley. This intermediate junction house, part of the long-distance bauxite conveyor system from the mines to the refinery, is situated around 40-50 metres from Lachhuguda village.

The unit was observed to be exceeding the allowed noise limits. Because of a total lack of pollution control measures, a dense layer of dust has accumulated on the trees and homes in Lachhuguda village, causing numerous issues and difficulties for its inhabitants. The inspection report also verified that fugitive dust escaping from the conveyor belt is affecting nearby residential areas and a school.

Additionally, the unit’s unchecked dust pollution is contaminating water sources such as the streams in Lachhuguda village. The absence of a green belt around the red mud pond, which is located within 600 metres of residential areas, exacerbates the issue. In summer, dust from the pond significantly pollutes the environment, while in the rainy season, the polluted water merges with natural streams and agricultural fields, causing harm to both land and water resources.

Although violations of environmental regulations have been identified, no environmental compensation has been calculated for past violations as well as the continuing pollution caused by the unit. Besides the pollution from the conveyor belt and red mud pond, the movement of heavy vehicles on the village road is also contributing significantly to pollution.

STPs in Kondli violating norms

On September 3, 2025, NGT heard the issue of sewage treatment plants at Kondli, Delhi allegedly emitting foul smell and sludge affecting nearby areas.

The court directed notice to be issued to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee; Municipal Corporation of Delhi; Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB); District Magistrate, East Delhi and Delhi Development Authority. The respondents have been directed to file their response at least a week before the next date of hearing on November 11, 2025.

The application was filed by Mayur Kunj Residents Welfare Association against sewage treatment plants (STP) at Kondli Phase I to IV. It is stated that these STPs have been set up in the heart of the residential colonies.

The applicant alleged that the STPs are not complying with the environmental norms and they are releasing untreated water towards the residential roads and creating health hazards.

The applicant has requested that the authority ensure the sewage treatment plants do not discharge wastewater towards the residential area. Additionally, measures should be taken to cover the open sewer emitting a foul odour, and the sludge area should be located as far as possible from the residential community.

Marble slurry disposed of at Kishangarh dumpsite

The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board, in coordination with CPCB, was directed by NGT, central zonal bench on September 2, 2025 to submit remedial measures in light of the guidelines or the draft guidelines issued, if any, within two weeks to tackle the problem of marble slurry waste in Kishangarh, Ajmer.

The matter related to unscientific and hazardous dumping of marble slurry at the Kishangarh dumping site in Ajmer district of Rajasthan.