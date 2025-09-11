Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 8, 2025)

SC raises illegal tree failing concerns amid floods in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, Punjab

The Supreme Court on September 4, 2025 expressed grave concern over the unprecedented disaster on account of heavy rains and floods in the states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

"From media reports, it has also been noticed that during the floods, a large number of wooden logs were seen flowing along with the water. Prima facie, it appears that there has been illegal felling of trees taking place in the uphill region," observed the bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The highest court ordered that notices be sent to the Union of India via the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, as well as to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir, requesting their replies within two weeks.

Mining sites in Haryana village violating environmental norms

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) September 8, 2025 directed the authorities to file their responses on health effects on workers and residents living near the mining site in Bayal village, Nangal Choudhary tehsil, Mahendragarh district of Haryana.

NGT ordered the state of Haryana, represented by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment, Forest, and Wildlife departments; the Director of Mining and Geology; the District Magistrate of Mahendragarh at Narnaul; and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board to submit further responses concerning the health impact assessment of workers involved in mining and the residents living near the mining area.

Reply was also sought with reference to the utilisation of corporate environment or social responsibility funds by the institutions to which donations were made by Bayal Quartz and Feldspar Mines. The final hearing of the case has been scheduled for October 14, 2025.

The complainant alleged that the company Bayal Quartz and Feldspar Mines is illegally carrying out mining operations in Bayal village, with significant blasting. There is a residential area merely 50 metres from the mining site, with a school and hospital located 200 metres away. These mining activities are causing substantial damage to buildings and severe air pollution, posing health risks to the local population.

Conditions of Environmental Clearance (EC) are also being violated by the project proponent with respect to plantation, depth of mines, CSR activities. Proponent has also installed three stone crushers and one is running illegally without requisite statutory permissions and licenses. Mining activities are being carried out at Khasra number 198 and 202 of village Bayal which is also part of Aravali forest region.

Kasawati river conservation

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (water resources) filed its reply before NGT on September 2, 2025 on the steps taken for the conservation of River Kaswati. The affidavit was filed on behalf of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

The matter related to illegal mining activities adversely affecting the flow of the Kasawati river in Neem Ka Thana district of Rajasthan and Mahendragarh district of Haryana.

The applicant had alleged that rampant illegal mining is being carried out on the riverbed, resulting in the creation of deep-dug pits, thereby endangering the very existence of the river. It was further alleged that such unregulated mining has caused serious environmental consequences in the region, including depletion of the groundwater table and adverse impact on the livelihood of local communities dependent on the river.

In view of the grievances raised by the applicant, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation asked for status reports from various wings and divisions, including the Central Ground Water Authority and the Central Water Commission (CWC).

CWC furnished its reply on March 27, 2025. It said that appropriate institutional mechanisms are already in place to check illegal mining, stone crushing and encroachment on River Kasawati (also called Krishnawati) and the Rajpur Patan dam.

River Rejuvenation Committees (RRC) have been constituted in all states to prepare and implement time-bound action plans for restoration of polluted river stretches. These action plans are approved by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), monitored at the state level under the supervision of the Principal Secretary (Environment) and reviewed at the central level by the Central Monitoring Committee.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti is actively involved in protecting rivers from pollution and illegal encroachments through various guidelines and policy measures.

Kasawati river, a tributary of Sahibi river, is part of the Ganga basin. The Government of India has constituted authorities at central, state and district levels vide the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016, adopting a basin-centric approach towards rejuvenation of Ganga.

The notification declared that the bank of River Ganga and its floodplain shall be a construction-free zone. It prohibits construction of any structure for residential or commercial or industrial or any other purpose in Ganga, its bank, tributaries or active flood area.

The state Department of Mines and Geology is the nodal authority in the state for dealing with the allotment of mining leases under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and has been entrusted with the enforcement and regulation of mining operations in a state, including illegal mining. The state government is also empowered under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 to frame rules regulating and preventing illegal mining, transportation and storage of minerals.