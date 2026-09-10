Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 9, 2026)

Illegal mining in the Aravalli region of Rajasthan

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) passed a series of directions on September 8, 2026, to curb illegal mining in the Aravalli region of Rajasthan.

The court directed the Department of Mines and Geology to ensure compliance with the Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020, and the sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016. The department must also ensure that transit operations and the use of machinery and sand mining strictly adhere to the conditions imposed under the environmental clearance.

The tribunal directed the District Level Committee constituted to control illegal mining to conduct regular surprise visits within the district’s territorial jurisdiction for controlling illegal mining and submit periodical reports to the collector for necessary action according to rules. It asked project proponents/miners to periodically submit reports to the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board after complying with the orders.

The NGT further directed the project proponent that public pathways should not be damaged anywhere and that there will not be any prevention in the regular use of pathways by village residents. The environmental deficiencies as found and identified by the joint committee must be taken into account and there must be plantation and boundary demarcation according to rules.

The court also directed the mining department to provide the land for plantation and to ensure that plantation is carried out within two months according to environmental clearance (EC) conditions. The department must also ensure necessary provisions of support watering and the plants’ survival up to five years.