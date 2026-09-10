Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (September 9, 2026)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) passed a series of directions on September 8, 2026, to curb illegal mining in the Aravalli region of Rajasthan.
The court directed the Department of Mines and Geology to ensure compliance with the Enforcement and Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020, and the sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016. The department must also ensure that transit operations and the use of machinery and sand mining strictly adhere to the conditions imposed under the environmental clearance.
The tribunal directed the District Level Committee constituted to control illegal mining to conduct regular surprise visits within the district’s territorial jurisdiction for controlling illegal mining and submit periodical reports to the collector for necessary action according to rules. It asked project proponents/miners to periodically submit reports to the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board after complying with the orders.
The NGT further directed the project proponent that public pathways should not be damaged anywhere and that there will not be any prevention in the regular use of pathways by village residents. The environmental deficiencies as found and identified by the joint committee must be taken into account and there must be plantation and boundary demarcation according to rules.
The court also directed the mining department to provide the land for plantation and to ensure that plantation is carried out within two months according to environmental clearance (EC) conditions. The department must also ensure necessary provisions of support watering and the plants’ survival up to five years.
Rajasthan Pollution Control Board (RPCB) has to periodically monitor compliance with EC conditions and take remedial measures. If violations continue, or if suggested remedial measures are not properly implemented, the RPCB must take punitive action according to the law, the order passed by the central bench said.
The time period for thermal power plants to comply with sulphur dioxide emission norms has been extended repeatedly, causing immense loss to the environment and public health, an application filed before the Supreme Court (SC) stated on September 8, 2026.
The matter concerns time-bound compliance with statutory sulphur dioxide emission norms. Specifically, mandatory installation and operationalisation of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at category A coal-fired Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) has been raised.
The cause of action originates from the notification dated December 7, 2015, issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, whereby new and stricter emission standards have been prescribed to be applicable to all coal-based TPPs in India.
Stricter compliance was mandated within two years. However, the time period has been repeatedly extended, resulting in immense loss and various health hazards, especially respiratory and cardiac illnesses.
The Supreme Court said the matter should be raised before the NGT and asked the petitioner, Anjani Kumar to approach the tribunal.
Since the previously extended time is set to expire in 2027, the SC asked the NGT to hear the petitioner’s prayer for interim relief and pass appropriate orders.
On September 8, 2026, the NGT took up the application of the Secretary of the Gram Panchayat of Kharkhara village (Dharuhera block in Haryana’s Rewari district).
The letter petition complained about the open dumping of waste, the burying of garbage in the soil and the resulting environmental pollution in Kharkhara. Waste is being dumped openly at various locations, emitting a foul smell, creating unhygienic conditions, and causing pollution in the locality, it alleged. It further added that a large quantity of garbage has been dumped for several months near the HSVP road and near newly constructed pond of Kharkhara.
The NGT directed notices be issued to the Haryana State Pollution Control Board; Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat, Kharkhara and District Magistrate, Rewari.
The respondents have been directed to file their reply before December 2, 2026.