Delhi shivers on New Year’s Eve

Visibility reduces to just 50 metres; 148 flights cancelled
Delhi shivers on New Year's Eve
Delhi is cold, dark and grey this New Year’s Eve.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
The national capital is all dark, cold and grey on New Year’s Eve. Delhi is experiencing a cold wave, with a thick blanket of fog and haze blanketing the city, according to The Mint.

A thick blanket of fog and haze is blanketing the city.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The deep fog covering Delhi and the National Capital region reduced visibility to a great extent, with both Palam and Safdarjung recording visibility at 50 metres on December 31 at 6.30 am, according to the newspaper.

This led to major flight cancellations. As many as 148 flights were cancelled on New Year’s Eve, as per the Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital continues to be very bad, with the air quality index measuring 384.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital continues to be very bad, with the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) coming to 384, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

