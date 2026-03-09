Does the new EIA amendment proposal fix institutional delays or bypass environmental scrutiny? 

On March 5, 2026, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) published a draft notification proposing amendments to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, the principal regulatory framework governing environmental clearances for development projects in India.

The draft proposes the creation of two new institutional mechanisms: The Standing Authority on Environment Impact Assessment (SAEIA) and the Standing Committee on Environment Impact Appraisal (SCEIA). These bodies are intended to assume the functions of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAA) and State Expert Appraisal Committees (SEAC) whenever those state-level institutions become non functional because of the expiry of their tenure or delays in reconstitution.

The ministry noted that such lapses have repeatedly halted environmental clearance processes at the state level and have led to large numbers of pending proposals being transferred to the central government, thereby slowing project decisions.

Although framed as a procedural reform aimed at administrative continuity and addressing delays in appraisal when SEIAA and SEAC bodies lapse, the amendment reflects a deeper institutional shift. When placed alongside the original design of the EIA framework and the evolution of environmental jurisprudence in India, the proposal suggests a gradual transformation in the way environmental decision-making is being structured.

From expert scrutiny to procedural continuity

The EIA Notification of 2006 was conceived as an institutional mechanism grounded in scientific expertise and multidisciplinary environmental assessment. Currently, Appendix VI of the notification lays down detailed provisions governing the constitution of appraisal bodies.

Expert Appraisal Committees and State Expert Appraisal Committees are required to consist of professionals with formal academic training and long professional experience in relevant disciplines. Individuals serving on these bodies must possess at least five years of formal university training in fields such as environmental science, engineering, law or management, followed by extensive professional experience. Experts must have a minimum of fifteen years of professional experience, or ten years in the case of individuals holding advanced degrees such as a PhD.

The notification further emphasises disciplinary diversity. Experts must represent fields including environmental quality monitoring, environmental impact assessment methodology, sectoral project management, risk assessment, life sciences covering flora and fauna, forestry and wildlife, environmental economics and public administration related to developmental sectors. Environmental appraisal was therefore structured as a rigorous scientific process involving multiple domains of expertise.

Institutional safeguards reinforced this structure. The membership of an Expert Appraisal Committee was capped at fifteen members, the chairperson was required to be an eminent individual with experience in environmental policy or environmental management, and members were granted fixed tenures with protections against removal without cause or due inquiry. The intent was clear. Environmental clearance decisions were meant to emerge from independent expert evaluation rather than purely administrative discretion.

The 2026 amendment introduces a markedly different institutional logic. Instead of focusing on strengthening the constitution and functioning of expert committees,