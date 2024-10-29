Environment
DTE in conversation with Ramachandra Guha | Speaking with Nature: The Origins of Indian Environmentalism
Down To Earth speaks to prominent historian and environmentalist on his new book about the environmental movement in India
Ramachandra Guha is one of India’s leading historians. An intellectual, author and thinker, he has written on India’s political economy, cricket and the environment. Guha recently released a new book Speaking with Nature on the Indian environmental movement. He spoke to Down To Earth while on a tour of the national capital.